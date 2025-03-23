CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 3

The third match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday, March 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the CSK vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Ad

This is the El Clasico of franchise cricket where two of the most successful sides get head-to-head with each other. Mumbai Indians had a very poor IPL 2024 season, as they won only four of their 14 matches. Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, were fifth in the points table with seven wins of their 14 league matches.

These two teams have played a total of 37 head-to-head matches. Mumbai Indians have won 20 matches, while Chennai Super Kings have won 17 matches.

Ad

Trending

CSK vs MI Match Details

The third match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs MI, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 23 March 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Pitch Report

Ad

The pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its balanced nature with equal opportunities for both batters and bowlers. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor. The last T20I match played at this venue was between India and England where a total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

CSK vs MI Form Guide

CSK - Will be playing their first match

MI - Will be playing their first match

Ad

CSK vs MI Probable Playing XI

CSK Playing XI

No injury updates

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, and Deepak Hooda (Impact player).

MI Playing XI

Hardik Pandya is unavailable

Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Naman Dhir, Raj Angad Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, and Robin Minz (Impact player).

Ad

CSK vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Devon Conway

Devon Conway is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He has exceptional head-to-head and venue records. Ryan Rickelton is another good wicketkeeper option for today's match. He was in great form in the recent matches.

Batters

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. The CSK captain was in exceptional form in last year's IPL and will try to continue the same form. Rachin Ravindra is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

Ravindra Jadeja

Sam Curran and Ravindra Jadeja are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Ravindra Jadeja will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. Mitchell Santner is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Jasprit Bumrah and Matheesha Pathirana. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Jasprit Bumrah has an exceptional head-to-head record. Trent Boult is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

CSK vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin Ravindra is one of the most crucial picks from Chennai Super Kings as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will bat in the top order. He plays both spin and pace bowling well.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma is one of the most crucial picks from the Mumbai Indians squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He has an exceptional head-to-head record too.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for CSK vs MI, 3rd Match

Rachin Ravindra

Rohit Sharma

Jasprit Bumrah

Trent Boult

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be neutral, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making a well-balanced team is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: R Rickelton, D Conway

Ad

Batters: R Sharma, S Yadav, R Ravindra, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: J Bumrah, T Boult, M Pathirana

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: R Rickelton, D Conway

Ad

Batters: R Sharma, S Dube, R Gaikwad

All-rounders: R Jadeja, S Curran

Bowlers: J Bumrah, T Boult, M Pathirana, D Chahar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback