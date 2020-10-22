CSK vs MI IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 23rd, 2020

Match 41 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Chennai Super Kings taking on the Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians have been one of the best teams this season with six wins in nine games. Despite losing two out of their first three games in IPL 2020, MI have come back strong, with their only other defeat coming in a Super Over to the Kings XI Punjab.

Their openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been sensational, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav also having shown glimpses of their ability. MI's well-rounded bowling attack has tormented opposition line-ups as well.

On the other hand, it hasn't gone according to plan for CSK, who are currently dwelling at the bottom of the table with six points from ten games. Although MS Dhoni and his men can still make it to the top half of the table, the season-ending injury to Dwayne Bravo might have been the final nail in the coffin. Despite the likes of Faf du Plessis and to some extent Sam Curran doing well with bat, inconsistency has hampered CSK in IPL 2020.

CSK will be looking to avoid the wooden spoon, but they face a stern test in MI. They did beat the Mumbai Indians in the opening fixture of IPL 2020, which should give them some much-needed confidence ahead of this game. With the two most successful teams in IPL history going head-to-head in Sharjah, we should be in for a cracker!

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Anukul Roy, Prince Balwant Rai, Sherfane Rutherford, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Digvijay Deshmukh and Mohsin Khan

Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla/R Sai Kishore and Josh Hazlewood.

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan/Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Match 41

Date: 23rd October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium has slowed down considerably, with the bowlers holding their own of late. Apart from the usual swing with the new ball, the pacers have enjoyed extra bounce, which has helped them pick up wickets even though the dimensions of the ground haven't been too kind to them.

There is also some help on offer for the spinners, who have forced batsmen to target the square boundaries rather than the considerably smaller straight boundaries.

Despite the bowlers finding some assistance, the ball has come on to the bat fairly well, and we should have a relatively high-scoring game. 170 should be a decent score at this venue, with most captains opting to bat first upon winning the toss in IPL 2020.

CSK vs MI IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSK vs MI IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shane Watson, Sam Curran, Josh Hazlewood, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Rohit Sharma, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis