CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 41

The 41st match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, April 30. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

Chennai Super Kings have done brilliantly this season, winning five out of their eight matches so far. The Super Kings have relied on their squad depth and experience to position themselves well for a top-four finish.

As for their opponents Punjab Kings, they have blown hot and cold this season with four wins in eight matches. However, they have a strong roster with Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada returning to the side in their loss at the hands of the Super Giants.

Although both teams look evenly matched on paper, Chennai Super Kings hold the edge owing to home conditions. With two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking contest is on the cards at Chepauk.

CSK vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 41

Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 41st match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 3:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 41

Date and Time: April 30th, 2023, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

CSK vs PBKS pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 41

The pitch at Chepauk has been a decent one, with the average first-innings score reading 175. The previous game only saw 272 runs being scored across both innings. Spinners will play a big role, having accounted for six out of 10 wickets in the previous game. Chasing will be the preferred option upon winning the toss given the record at the venue.

Record in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 175

2nd-innings score: 172

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 1

CSK vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh and Gurnoor Brar.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jitesh Sharma (7 matches, 145 runs, Average: 20.71)

Jitesh Sharma has been decent in the middle order for Punjab Kings this season. He has 145 runs in seven matches with an average of 20.71. His strike rate of nearly 150 holds him in good stead as well.

With Jitesh in decent form coming into this game, he is an excellent addition to your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Devon Conway (8 matches, 322 runs, Average: 46.00)

Devon Conway has been in brilliant form for the Super Kings, scoring 322 runs in eight matches. Conway is averaging 46 at the top of the order, with four fifties to his name as well.

With Conway capable of playing both pace and spin well, he is a top pick for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Ravindra Jadeja (8 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 18.91)

Ravindra Jadeja has been one of Chennai Super Kings' top bowlers this season with 11 wickets in eight matches. He has been fairly economical with the ball with an average of 18.91 to his credit.

With Jadeja also scoring valuable runs in the lower middle order, he is a decent addition to your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (8 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 18.43)

Arshdeep Singh ranks amongst the top wicket-takers this season, picking up 14 wickets in eight matches. He is averaging 18.43, impressing with the new ball in particular.

Although he had a rare off-day in the previous game, Arshdeep can be backed to come good as part of your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been brilliant with the bat this season, scoring 317 runs in eight matches. He has two fifties and an average in excess of 45 this season. With Gaikwad having a decent record at Chepauk, he is a good choice as captain or vice-captain for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has shown glimpses of his ability this season with both the bat and ball. Despite his indifferent form, Livingstone is one of the most explosive batters with an IPL strike rate in excess of 150. With Livingstone bound to play a prominent role with bat and ball, he is a viable captaincy pick for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shikhar Dhawan 234 runs in 6 matches Arshdeep Singh 14 wickets in 8 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 317 runs in 8 matches Tushar Deshpande 14 wickets in 8 matches Ravindra Jadeja 11 wickets in 8 matches

CSK vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 41

Shikhar Dhawan recently returned from injury albeit with little success, scoring only one run against the Super Giants. He has been brilliant this season with 234 runs in six matches, averaging in excess of 40. With Dhawan having heaps of experience to fall back on, he is a good differential pick for your CSK vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone (vc), Sam Curran

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, Prabhsimran Singh

Batters: Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran (vc)

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande

