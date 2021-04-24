CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 25th, 2021

Match 19 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see Chennai Super Kings take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have shrugged the tags of underwhelmers, at least for now, as they sit atop the IPL 2021 points table. Riding on the exploits of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers, the RCB had a successful Chennai leg, although it was all about Devdutt Padikkal in their last win over the Rajasthan Royals. Adding Virat Kohli and Harshal Patel's form will only sweeten the deal for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will be looking to make it two wins in two at the Wankhede Stadium.

However, they will come across an equally impressive Chennai Super Kings side who have come a long way since their disappointing loss to the Delhi Capitals in their opening IPL 2021 clash. While there are some concerns on the bowling front, CSK's well-balanced batting unit has made full use of the conditions at Wankhede. With Faf du Plessis also scoring an impressive fifty in the Chennai Super Kings' previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders, the three-time IPL champions look set to extend their winning streak to four games.

Although both teams are well-matched on paper, one might hand the advantage to Royal Challengers Bangalore, given the plethora of stars in their batting line-up. However, the Chennai Super Kings boast perhaps the most well-balanced side in IPL 2021, which should make for an entertaining clash on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyesh Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kane Richardson, Kyle Jamieson and Mohammed Siraj

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 19, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 25th April 2021, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is a good one to bat on, with scores of over 180 being notched up here at an alarming rate. While the spinners won't get much purchase off the surface, the pacers will be key in the powerplay overs, given the swing on offer. However, the batsmen will target the shorter boundaries with the ball coming on to the bat fairly well. Both teams will look to bat first, with it being an afternoon fixture and the conditions not expected to change much during the game. 180-190 should be par at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CSK vs RCB)

CSK vs RCB IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: AB de Villiers, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Washington Sundar, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Faf du Plessis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: AB de Villiers, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Curran, Kyle Jamieson, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Lungi Ngidi

Captain: Virat Kohli. Vice-captain: Moeen Ali