CSK vs RR Dream 11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 12, 2023  

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday, April 12. The CSK vs RR match will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Super Kings, led by MS Dhoni, are placed fifth in the table with four points and a net run rate of +0.356. They head into the game following a seven-wicket win over Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians (MI).

The Royals, led by Sanju Samson, are placed second in the table with four points and a net run rate of +2.067. They defeated David Warner’s Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in their previous game.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream XI team for CSK vs RR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Jos Buttler (RR) – 9 credits

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. (Courtesy: IPL)

Jos Buttler has been the standout batter for the Royals and you should pick him for the CSK vs RR match. Buttler has notched up 152 runs from three matches at an average of 50.67 and a strike rate of 180.95. If he gets going at the top, the CSK bowlers could find themselves in trouble.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) – 9 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK. (Courtesy: AP)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is currently going through a purple catch and there is every reason you should pick him for the CSK vs RR match. The CSK opening batter has racked up 189 runs from three games at an average of 94.50 and a strike rate of 161.54. His top score so far is 92 against the Gujarat Titans.

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) – 9 credits

Yuzvendra Chahal of RR. (Courtesy: IPL)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been in stupendous form with the ball and you should pick him in your fantasy team for the CSK vs RR match. He has picked up eight wickets from three matches at an average of 11.75. Chahal's best performance so far was a four-wicket haul against Aiden Markram’s Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

