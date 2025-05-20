CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – May 20, 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in the 62nd match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

The reverse fixture in Guwahati saw the Royals register a six-run win over CSK, riding on a tight spell from Jofra Archer and a brilliant batting performance from Nitish Rana. Despite neither of those players being available for selection on Tuesday, they'll look to sign off with a win in their final match of the season.

Meanwhile, CSK are in a race against the Royals to avoid a wooden spoon finish, and a win will secure the same for them. With both teams looking to give their faithful fans something to cheer for, it'll be exciting to see who comes out on top in this clash.

Ad

Trending

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

Kwena Maphaka made his RR debut against PBKS on Sunday.

Young Proteas starlet Kwena Maphaka made his RR debut in their defeat to PBKS on Sunday. The 19-year-old picked up the wicket of Mitchell Owen in his first over, but didn't have much success post that. He also struck a couple of boundaries with the bat.

Ad

Maphaka is likely to lead the RR pace battery in this match, and his battle with the relatively young CSK top order in the powerplay should be quite exciting. He's certainly a bowler with a knack for picking up wickets, and despite going for runs, there is a chance that he ends up with a good Dream11 haul tonight.

He could be a decent Dream11 differential for your teams in this fixture.

Ad

The opening pair of Yashavi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi has put many a new-ball lineup to the sword this season, and to counter them, CSK may hand the ball quite early to Ravichandran Ashwin, who loves bowling against LHBs.

While this hasn't been the best of seasons for the veteran off-spinner, he has had a better second half, where he has bowled with more control and a better economy rate. He has managed to keep Jaiswal and Sanju Samson quiet in the IPL, and RR's general deficiencies against spin this season could be exploited by the crafty bowler.

Ad

Ashwin could also be promoted up the order if necessary, and he's more than a capable batter to deal some damage against his former side. He's one player who could prove to be a good Dream11 differential tonight.

Signed as a replacement player for the injured Vansh Bedi, hard-hitting Gujarat keeper-batter Urvil Patel was handed his IPL debut right away against KKR. The 26-year-old made sure it was a memorable one with a blitzkrieg of a cameo, smashing an 11-ball 31 to get CSK off to a good start in their run chase.

Ad

Urvil is likely to continue batting at No. 3 for CSK for their last two matches, and will look to make a strong case for his retention next season. RR's beleaguered bowling lineup could face the wrath of his big-hitting, with the relatively shorter dimensions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium unlikely to provide any respite if he goes on a roll.

With a high points ceiling because of his clean ball-striking, Urvil Patel could be a destructive Dream11 differential in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More