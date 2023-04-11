CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction.

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals have two wins in three games each in IPL 2023. After a tough loss at the hands of the Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings have hit their strides with two brilliant batting displays against Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants.

The Royals, meanwhile, have been one of the teams to beat in the competition with the likes of Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal firing on all cylinders. RR have a strong spin attack to fall back on and will start as slight favorites. However, they will have their task cut out against the Super Kings, who will bank on home conditions.

With both teams eager to sustain their momentum, a cracking game beckons in Chennai.

CSK vs RR Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 17

The Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 17th match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 17

Date and Time: April 12th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

CSK vs RR pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 17

The previous game saw over 400 runs being scored across both innings despite there being ample help available for the spinners. Spinners accounted for eight out of the 14 wickets in the previous game, holding them in good stead. There was not much help available for the pacers in the previous game, with only one wicket falling in the first six overs across both innings. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play as the match progresses.

in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 217

2nd-innings score: 205

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

CSK vs RR probable playing 11s for today’s match

Rajasthan Royals injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals probable playing 11

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma and Trent Boult.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

Deepak Chahar and Ben Stokes are not available for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Sisanda Magala, Mitchell Santner and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs RR Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Jos Buttler (3 matches, 152 runs, Average: 50.67)

Jos Buttler has been in decent form for the Royals this season, scoring 152 runs in three matches. He is averaging 50.67 this season with a strike rate of 180.95.

With Buttler capable of scoring big runs consistently, he is a top pick for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ruturaj Gaikwad (3 matches, 189 runs, Average: 94.50)

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the standout batter for the Chennai Super Kings with 189 runs in three matches. He has two fifties to his name this season, impressing against both pace and spin.

With Gaikwad being well-equipped to take on the challenges of the Chepauk surface, he is a good addition to your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Moeen Ali (2 matches, 42 runs, 4 wickets)

Moeen Ali is set to return to the side after missing the previous game against Mumbai Indians. His last outing at Chepauk saw him pick up four wickets. While his off-spin may not be as important in this game, Moeen is a brilliant player of spin with an IPL strike rate of 143.81 holding him in high regard.

Given his all-round utility, Moeen is a fine pick for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Yuzvendra Chahal (3 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 11.75)

Yuzvendra Chahal has been sensational with the ball so far, picking up eight wickets in three matches. While he has been a tad expensive with the ball, Chahal averages 11.75 this season.

With the conditions suiting Chahal, he is a good choice for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs RR match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja comes into this game on the back of a player-of-the-match performance against the Mumbai Indians. He has four wickets in three matches, including a three-fer against MI.

With Jadeja capable of scoring big runs, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been the standout batter for the Royals with two fifties in three matches. He has 125 runs in three matches with a strike rate of 164.47 holding him in good stead.

With Jaiswal being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Jos Buttler 152 runs in 3 matches Yuzvendra Chahal 8 wickets in 3 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 189 runs in 3 matches Moeen Ali 4 wickets in 2 matches Sanju Samson 97 runs in 3 matches

CSK vs RR match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 17

Ravichandran Ashwin has been brilliant for the Royals with four wickets in three matches. He has been economical with the ball at an economy rate of 6.42. Given his knowledge of the local conditions and form, Ashwin is a good differential pick for your CSK vs RR Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (vc), Ravichandran Ashwin, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs RR Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway (vc), Sanju Samson

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Moeen Ali, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Maheesh Theekshana

