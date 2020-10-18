CSK vs RR IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 19th, 2020

Match 37 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has Chennai Super Kings taking on Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday.

Despite boasting a power-packed batting unit, things haven't gone according to plan for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020. Their previous outing in the IPL ended in a defeat to the Royal Challengers Bangalore despite captain Steve Smith scoring a masterful fifty.

The form of Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler has been a cause of concern for the Royals who have relied heavily on the duo of Jofra Archer and Rahul Tewatia with ball and bat respectively. With just three wins to show for their efforts so far, the Royals need to win all their games from here on if they wish to make the playoffs, something that could be easier said than done.

Like the Royals, CSK are also stuck in the bottom half of the table with three wins in nine games. MS Dhoni and co haven't won two matches on the trot in IPL 2020 as consistency has sorely deserted tthe franchise this season. With Bravo's injury in the loss against DC, the Super Kings have a lot to ponder as they try to keep alive their slim hopes of a fourth IPL trophy on Monday.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in IPL 2020 saw the duo of Sanju Samson and Steve Smith plunder the CSK bowlers to all parts of the ground in Sharjah.

However, a change of venue should hand CSK the advantage although it should be a very competitive game at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Monday. With their campaigns on the line, both teams would look to give their best at the business end of the competition.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood.

Rajasthan Royals

Steve Smith (C), David Miller, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Robin Uthappa, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Akash Singh, Andrew Tye, Aniruddha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Rahul Tewatia, Varun Aaron.

Predicted Playing-11:

Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma/Piyush Chawla and Lungi Ngidi.

Rajasthan Royals

Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat/Ankit Rajpoot.

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 37

Date: 19th October 2020, (at 7:30 PM IST)

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium has been on the slower side, with the bowlers ruling the roost in IPL 2020 at this venue. Pacers have enjoyed some swing with the new ball although the change of pace and the 'hard' lengths have served them well in the second half of the innings.

The spinners should extract considerable turn off the surface, which should make for an intriguing matchup with the batsmen in the middle overs. Although dew could play a part in the second half of the match, both teams will look to bat first as the pitch is expected to slow down as the match progresses. 160 should be a par score at this venue, with wickets in hand likely to be the key for either side.

CSK vs RR IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSK vs RR IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith, Rahul Tewatia, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Kartik Tyagi.

Captain: Jos Buttler, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Steve Smith, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Karn Sharma, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Gopal.

Captain: Sanju Samson, Vice-Captain: Sam Curran.