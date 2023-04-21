CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 21st, 2023

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, April 21. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host this CSK vs SRH clash.

The Super Kings have played five games so far and won three, with their recent win coming against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last game. On the back of fifties from Devon Conway and Shivam Dube, they posted 226 on the board. Their bowlers then stepped up to restrict RCB to 218 to win the game by eight runs.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, suffered their third loss of IPL 2023 in their previous fixture. The bowlers restricted the Mumbai Indians to 192/5. Mayank Agarwal and Heinrich Klaasen scored 48 and 36 respectively but lacked support from the other batters as they fell by 14 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the CSK vs SRH contest.

#3 Aiden Markram (SRH) - 8.5 credits

Aiden Markram will look to lead from the front against CSK (Image Courtesy: IPL T20)

SRH Skipper Aiden Markram fell on 22 against Mumbai Indians but we all know what he can do with the bat once he gets going. He played a fantastic knock of 26-ball 50 in their win over KKR. His ability to play spin well makes him a must-pick in your Dream11 side.

Markram has scored 109 runs in four games so far and is striking at 167.69. He is a vital cog in the SRH’s batting lineup and is a player to look forward to in the CSK vs SRH clash.

#2 Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 9 credits

Ruturaj Gaikwad raises his bat after getting to his fifty (Image Courtesy: IPL T20)

Ruturaj Gaikwad is in rich form with the bat this IPL. The right-handed opening batter has smashed 200 runs in five outings so far at a hefty average of 50 for CSK. Gaikwad is a classy player and is so pleasing to the eyes once he gets going.

Gaikwad’s ability to take down the opposition’s bowlers from the word go makes him a dangerous player at the top of the order. If he gets going on Friday, he can certainly fetch valuable points for you.

#1 Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 9 credits

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket

Ravindra Jadeja has been outstanding with the ball for CSK this season. The left-arm spinner has picked up six wickets in five matches at an average of 20. He has been economical this season and has often built pressure on the opposition batters in the middle overs.

Jadeja is yet to click as a batter in IPL 2023 but playing at home might just help him get back in form. He is a vital player on the spin-friendly track of Chepauk and is a must-pick in your Dream11 side for the CSK vs SRH clash.

