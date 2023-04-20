CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 29

The 29th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 21. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

Chennai Super Kings have been decent this season with three wins in five matches. The likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tushar Deshpande have been brilliant and will be keen to sustain their form in front of their home crowd.

As for their opponents, SunrRsers Hyderabad have shown glimpses of form with two wins in five matches. Although they come into the game on the back of a loss against the Mumbai Indians, SRH are well-equipped to take on the Super Kings at Chepauk.

With the points table slowly taking shape, a cracker of a contest is on the cards in Chennai.

CSK vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 29

The Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 29th match of IPL 2023 in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 29

Date and Time: April 21st, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

CSK vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 29

The pitch at Chepauk is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 196 this season. Spinners have historically done well at the venue, with the previous game also seeing spin account for 50 percent of the wickets. The powerplay phase, meanwhile, saw only two wickets fall across both innings. Although both matches at this venue have been won by the team batting first, chasing would be the preferred option owing to dew and humid conditions.

Record in IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

1st-innings score: 196

2nd-innings score: 189

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 2

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 0

CSK vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sunrisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar/Umran Malik, Mayank Markande, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan.

Chennai Super Kings injury/team news

Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala and Ben Stokes are not available for Chennai Super Kings.

Chennai Super Kings probable playing 11

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana and Tushar Deshpande.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Devon Conway (5 matches, 181 runs, Average: 36.20)

Devon Conway comes into the game on the back of a brilliant fifty against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. He has 181 runs in five matches with an average of 36.20 holding him in good stead.

Given his ability against both pace and spin, Conway is a good choice for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (5 matches, 138 runs, Average: 27.60)

Harry Brook has blown hot and cold this season with 138 runs in five matches. While he is only averaging 27.60, Brook already has a hundred in the IPL this season.

With Brook looking in good touch, he is a fine pick for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aiden Markram (4 matches, 109 runs, 0 wickets)

Aiden Markram has been fairly good with the bat, scoring 109 runs in four matches. While he has not bowled as much, Markram has looked solid against spin in particular.

With Markram in good form and capable of playing spin well, he is a must-have in your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Tushar Deshpande (5 matches, 10 wickets, Average: 20.90)

Tushar Deshpande has been the surprise package this season for CSK, picking up 10 wickets in five matches. He is averaging 20.90 with the ball and has been brilliant with both the new ball and in the death.

With Deshpande likely to play a prominent role with the ball, he is a good pick for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has held his own with the ball this season, picking up six wickets in five matches. He is averaging 20 with the ball and has also impressed in patches with the bat. Given his all-round skill set and experience, Jadeja is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain in your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has shown glimpses of his ability this season with 125 runs in five matches. He is averaging in excess of 30 with a fifty to his name as well. With Tripathi due for a big score, he is another good captaincy choice for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 125 runs in 5 matches Aiden Markram 109 runs in 4 matches Ruturaj Gaikwad 200 runs in 5 matches Tushar Deshpande 10 wickets in 5 matches Mayank Markande 6 wickets in 3 matches

CSK vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 29

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been the standout batter for the Super Kings, scoring 200 runs in five matches. Although he has not scored many runs in the last couple of matches, Gaikwad has two fifties to his credit. With Gaikwad being an elite player of spin, he is a good differential pick for your CSK vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad (vc)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja (c), Moeen Ali, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: T Natarajan, Mayank Markande, Maheesh Theekshana

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

CSK vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Devon Conway

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi (vc), Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

