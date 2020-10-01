CSK vs SRH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 2nd, 2020

Three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings are back in action as they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

Although both teams currently sit with two points in three games, the Sunrisers Hyderabad come into this game with valuable momentum on their side after a thumping win over the Delhi Capitals.

Riding on the fortunes of Rashid Khan and T Natarajan, SRH were able to win their first game in IPL 2020, which came as a relief to them after close losses to RCB and KKR.

While their bowling unit has been in good form of late, the onus will be on captain David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to deliver the goods at the top of the order. With the likes of Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson also getting some runs under their belt, SRH look well-equipped to take on their next challenge.

However, they face a CSK side that hasn't played a game for nearly a week in IPL 20. They have had a chance to introspect after losses against DC and RR, and would be hoping to correct their deficiencies.

Led by MS Dhoni, CSK has loads of experience on their side although they might ring in a few changes to the side as they seek their second win of IPL 2020. In fact, for the first time in IPL 2020, they might be able to call upon Dwayne Bravo whereas Ambati Rayudu has also been passed fit for the encounter against SRH.

The Super Kings have a brilliant record against the Sunrisers with nine wins in twelve games. However, they have to be on their toes against an in-form Rashid Khan with both sides seeking a morale-boosting win on Friday.

With two valuable points up for grabs, expect both teams to field their strongest sides in what should be a cracking encounter in Dubai.

Squad to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Fabian Allen, Mitchell Marsh, Priyam Garg, Sandeep Bavanaka, Sanjay Yadav, Virat Singh

Predicted Playing 11

Chennai Super Kings

Shane Watson, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Kedar Jadhav, Sam Curran/Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abhishek Sharma, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed/Sandeep Sharma

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 14

Date: 2nd October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

Both the batsmen and bowlers have had their moments at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this season with the average first innings score being 180. While the pacers have enjoyed some swing early on, the batsmen have also made good use of the conditions in the powerplay overs.

The batsmen have generally preferred to bide their time in the middle before launching an attack - a ploy that is worked wonders for the likes of KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal.

However, the batsmen will have to be wary of the spinners, who should get some turn off the surface as the match progresses.

Although teams batting second haven't fared well at this venue in IPL 2020, both teams will ideally look to bowl first upon winning the toss with dew expected to play a part in the second innings.

CSK vs SRH IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

CSK vs SRH IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Deepak Chahar and Piyush Chawla

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Shane Watson

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, MS Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, David Warner, Shane Watson, Ravindra Jadeja, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Josh Hazlewood and Piyush Chawla

Captain: David Warner, Vice-Captain: Ravindra Jadeja