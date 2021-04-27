CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 28th, 2021

Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings are on a roll in IPL 2021. Since losing their first game of the tournament, CSK have won four on the trot. MS Dhoni and co. will head into Wednesday's fixture on the back of a 69-run win over Royal Challengers Bangalore. Riding on the exploits of Faf du Plessis and Deepak Chahar, Chennai Super Kings have impressed in the powerplay overs with both the bat and ball. Given the balance and depth they possess, CSK will fancy a win to kickstart the Delhi leg of their IPL 2021 campaign.

However, the Super Kings will come across a wounded Sunrisers Hyderabad side who are rooted to the bottom of the IPL 2021 points table. With only one win in five games, the Sunrisers will be desperate to return to winning ways and launch a comeback in IPL 2021. Although their top-order trio of Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, and Kane Williamson have excelled of late, their middle-order woes have resurfaced from time to time, costing them a few games this season. The onus will be on Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey, with the latter likely to make a return to the playing XI, to deliver the goods in the middle overs. With Rashid Khan leading a decent bowling attack, one cannot write the Sunrisers off at any cost.

Chennai Super Kings will undoubtedly start as favorites, given their recent run of form. However, MS Dhoni and co. will be wary of what the Sunrisers and Rashid Khan, in particular, are capable of in the shortest format. With two valuable points up for grabs, we should be in for a cracker to kickstart the Delhi leg of IPL 2021.

Squads to choose from

Chennai Super Kings

Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Narayan Jagadeesabn, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M.Harisankar Reddy, K.Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Predicted Playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir

Sunrisers Hyderabad

David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Kedar Jadhav/Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Jagadeesha Suchith, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed and Sandeep Sharma

Match Details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 23, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 28th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

Although the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium should be a good one to bat on, there should be ample help on offer for the bowlers. With some grass expected to cover the surface, the pacers should get the ball to swing and bounce early on. The spinners should also get some purchase off the surface, keeping the batsmen on their toes in the middle overs. With dew likely to play a role in the second innings, both teams will prefer to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be the par score at the venue.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (CSK vs SRH)

CSK vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Imran Tahir

Captain: David Warner. Vice-captain: Suresh Raina

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Shardul Thakur, Siddarth Kaul and Deepak Chahar

Captain: Rashid Khan. Vice-captain: David Warner