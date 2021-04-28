DC v KKR, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Delhi Capitals square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in match number 25 of the 2021 edition of the IPL and it will be played at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad on the 29th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have had contrasting runs in this IPL 2021 so far. One has four wins while the other has four losses and both sides are coming into this contest with contrasting results in their respective last game as well.

DC may have lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) but there are a few positives for them coming out of that game. Shimron Hetmyer showed his power and class as he almost took Delhi over the line while chasing 172. Rishabh Pant was uncharacteristic but he got runs and that should give him some confidence going forward.

DC v KKR Head to Head

Moreover, the top-order has been firing consistently and either one of Prithvi Shaw or Shikhar Dhawan have fired almost every game and when both of them have failed, Delhi have lost. Barring Kagiso Rabada who seems to be slowly returning to his best, the bowling seems to be in good form as well. Thus, despite the loss, Rishabh Pant and co don’t have a lot to worry about. They are well-placed at No. 3 on the points table with four wins out of six games (eight points).

On the other hand, KKR will be desperate to build some momentum. They are coming off a good win against Punjab Kings whom they beat comfortably (they were 17/3 chasing 124 but they eventually won with 20 balls to spare). Eoin Morgan getting runs was a huge plus for KKR in the last game. Rahul Tripathi has been making some decent contributions as well.

Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana’s form at the top of the order will be a concern while KKR will be hoping Russell can shrug off his inconsistency. Also, the bowling unit came together nicely in the last game against Punjab. The track in Ahmedabad might just suit them and hence, they will be looking to build on the good performance.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Sam Billings/Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Captaincy Picks

Prithvi Shaw: Prithvi Shaw seems to be in splendid touch with the bat and he has given DC some solid starts at the top of the order. He has scored 187 runs at an average of 31.16 and a strike-rate of 153.27. He has recorded a couple of excellent half-centuries as well which have laid the foundation for Delhi’s win. Moreover, Shaw has a fantastic record against KKR. He has amassed 241 runs in four innings at a strike-rate of 163.95 and has registered three half-centuries as well against them. Thus, his current form and his past record against KKR makes him a good captaincy option.

Andre Russell: Andre Russell will be a very popular choice as fantasy captain and he can contribute in all three facets of the game. He has been batting well but apart from that one 54 he scored against CSK, there hasn't really been any big batting performance of note. He has blow hot and cold with the ball but he can constantly chip away with wickets and he has picked up seven this season. His numbers against are excellent too – 227 runs at a strike-rate of 195.69 to go with 13 wickets.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

DC v KKR Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Prithvi Shaw, Andre Russell

3-Player Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell

4-Player Team

Prithvi Shaw, Avesh Khan, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine

11-Player Team

Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Prithvi Shaw, Andre Russell, Axar Patel, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Sunil Narine

