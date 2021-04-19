DC v MI, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Delhi Capitals square off against Mumbai Indians in the 13th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on the 20th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) become the first team to travel in this IPL 2021 as they fly from Mumbai to Chennai for their next leg of games (only two). They will be up against the 2020 final opponents and the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Both DC and MI have had a solid start and are once again in the top four early in the tournament, with both sides winning two and losing one so far.

DC’s Mumbai leg saw a couple of clinical run-chases while their only loss came while batting first. On flat batting tracks at the Wankhede, the top-order came to the party and won them the game with ease. There was barely anything the middle-order even had to do. All they’ve done in the two wins are wiping out a few runs at the end.

However, the middle-order flopped in the game against Rajasthan Royals when they batted first. In fact, barring skipper Rishabh Pant, it was the entire batting line-up that couldn’t get going. The bowling has been decent but they’ve struggled at the death in all three games. Thus, that is an area of improvement for the 2020 finalists and the tracks at Chepauk will help as well.

On the other hand, MI have won two games they could’ve easily lost. In each of the three games, the top-order set the tone but the middle-order has failed to come to terms with the sluggish Chepauk track which just gets tougher to bat on as the game progresses. It was only Kieron Pollard who struck a few sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad to help MI get to 150.

Three games in a row, MI have failed to cross the 160-mark but the bowling has been top-notch. Despite being under pressure, the spinners and the fast bowlers have combined brilliantly to help MI get over the line twice in a row now. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been magnificent at the death. The spinners Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have applied the choke in the middle and have constantly picked wickets as well.

Hence, Delhi will have their task cut out adapting to the Chepauk track and they will be hoping to break the chasing jinx at Chepauk if they field first.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Adam Milne, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Captaincy Picks

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan has been in blazing form and has started this IPL 2021 from where he left off last year. Delhi have won two games out of three so far and Dhawan has played a massive role in both of them. He smashed 85 against CSK in the first game before smacking a fine 92 against Punjab in the last game. The left-handed opener is timing the ball beautifully and with the tracks in Chepauk sluggish in nature, his role as the aggressor at the top becomes critical as well. Thus, he will be a top captaincy pick.

Suryakumar Yadav: Suryakumar Yadav may have been dismissed cheaply in the last game. However, he has been very consistent and the MI No. 3 has batted beautifully in this tournament. On a tough Chepauk track, he has made batting look easy and has been contributing immensely. He has scored 97 runs while striking at 149.23. Thus, he will continue to be the key for MI and he can be backed as one of the captaincy choices in the fantasy teams.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

DC v MI Fan2Play Team Tips

2-Player Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Rahul Chahar

3-Player Team

Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

4-Player Team

Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar

11-Player Team

Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada

