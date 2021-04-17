DC v PBKS, IPL 2021 – Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips, Prediction and Playing XI

Match Details

Delhi Capitals square off against Punjab Kings in the 11th match of the 2021 season of the IPL and it will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on the 18th of April, 2021. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and it will be telecasted on the Stars Sports. Hotstar will be streaming the game live as well.

Preview

It’s been an inconsistent week for most of the teams but more so for Delhi Capitals (DC) and Punjab Kings (PBKS). The two sides had their top-orders flying high in their first game before they came crashing down in the very next game. While it wasn’t as bad for Delhi and their bowling also stood up, Punjab couldn’t even get 50% of the runs that they managed in their first game.

DC who recorded a comfortable win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first game couldn’t really get going against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on a Wankhede track that was slightly sticky early on. It was only Rishabh Pant who adapted and scored a half-century, helping Delhi get to 147. The Delhi bowlers responded in kind at the top and they blew away the RR top-order. But David Miller’s 62 and four sixes from Chris Morris combined with some poor death bowling cost Delhi the game.

Thus, Delhi’s death bowling has leaked a lot of runs in the first two games of this season and they need to get better. They will receive a boost in the form of Anrich Nortje as the South African fast bowler is out of quarantine. Lalit Yadav looked decent at No. 6 and may get more opportunities at least until Axar Patel is fit again.

On the other hand, PBKS smashed 221 in their first game against RR but they crashed down to 106/8 in their second game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The early movement on offer at the Wankhede troubled the Punjab top-order who were blown away by the swing and seam of Deepak Chahar. It was only Shahrukh Khan’s innings that got them to the three-figure score.

The bowling has relied a lot on the Indian fast bowlers. Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh have been excellent in both the games so far while the Australian pace duo of Jhye Richardson and Riley Meredith haven’t started off too well. They did show signs of improvement in the second game but there wasn’t much pressure as they were defending just 106. Murugan Ashwin has looked ineffective with his leg-spin as well. Thus, Punjab may have to ponder over their bowling a bit and they are a batsman short but they don’t have someone who can bat at No. 7 and give them four overs regularly.

Probable Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Moises Henriques/Fabien Allen/Riley Meredith, Ravi Bishnoi/Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Captaincy Picks

KL Rahul: KL Rahul has become a beast in the IPL. He is the only Indian batsman to have amassed 500 or more runs in three successive seasons. He started this season with a splendid 91 as well but flopped in the second game as he was runout for just 5. However, the PBKS skipper loves batting at the Wankhede and has aggregated 315 runs at an average of 78.75 at this venue. Thus, he will be one of the big captaincy choices.

Shikhar Dhawan: Shikhar Dhawan may have scored just 9 in the last game but he has been in solid touch. He scored 85 in the first game against CSK and drove Delhi home. Moreover, he has been a consistent performer for DC over the last couple of seasons and has got big runs on a regular basis. He has 1233 since the start of the 2019 season which includes 10 fifties and two hundreds. Thus, Dhawan will be a popular captaincy option.

Fan2Play Fantasy Cricket Tips

DC v PBKS Fan2Play Tips

2-Player Team

KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan

3-Player Team

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Kagiso Rabada

4-Player Team

Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada

11-Player Team

KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Chris Woakes, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

