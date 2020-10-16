DC vs CSK IPL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - Oct 17th, 2020

Match 34 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has the Delhi Capitals taking on the Chennai Super Kings at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

The second game on a double-header features a solid Delhi Capitals side, who currently sit at the top of the IPL points table. While their batsmen have done the business for them, it has been their bowling attack and especially the duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje that have led them to the top.

Despite having some personnel issues, DC have coped well, with Shikhar Dhawan finding form at the right time. However, they will need the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw to come up telling contributions, especially with the race for the top four spots intensifying with each passing game.

Their opponents, the Chennai Super Kings, have gained some momentum of late, courtesy of a new batting approach which includes Sam Curran at the top of the order. With the duo of Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson also finding form against SRH, CSK will be bullish about their chances in this fixture. Against a power-packed batting unit, CSK's resourceful bowling attack is in for a test.

The reverse fixture between the two sides in IPL 2020 saw DC beat CSK by a huge margin of 44 runs in Dubai. However, CSK hold the edge in the overall head-to-head scenario with fourteen wins compared to Delhi's seven.

With the stage set for another enthralling fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, we should be in for a cracking contest between CSK and DC in IPL 2020.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande.

Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni (C), Murali Vijay, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Monu Kumar, N Jagadeesan, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Karn Sharma, R Sai Kishore, Lungi Ngidi and Josh Hazlewood

Check IPL Teams and Squads

Predicted Playing 11

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer/Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey/Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Tushar Deshpande

Chennai Super Kings

Sam Curran, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C&WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and Shardul Thakur

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 34

Date: 17th October 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Check IPL 2020 Schedule

Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has seen its fair share of entertainment in IPL 2020, with the boundaries being dwarfed by the six-hitting abilities of the likes of AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle in the previous game. Although the pitch has slowed considerably, Sharjah still offers a lot of runs to both sides with spin playing a major role in the middle overs.

Advertisement

The pacers will also get some help, with swing on offer with the new ball. Despite dew playing a role, teams are now looking to bat first given the nature of the surface. It should be the same with this game as well, with both sides likely to bat first and aim for a total over 170.

DC vs CSK IPL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

DC vs CSK IPL Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Faf du Plessis, Vice-Captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Ravi Ashwin, Sam Curran, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Shardul Thakur

Captain: Sam Curran, Vice-Captain: Faf du Plessis