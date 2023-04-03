DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 7

The seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, April 3. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs GT Dream11 prediction.

The Gujarat Titans had the perfect start to their IPL trophy defense, beating the Chennai Super Kings at home courtesy of impressive performances from Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. Although they will be without Kane Williamson for the rest of the season, Gujarat have a balanced side with David Miller likely to slot in for Williamson.

The Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, were outplayed by the Lucknow Super Giants, with only David Warner and Khaleel Ahmed able to hold their own with the bat and ball, respectively. Nevertheless, they also have a strong roster with Anrich Nortje potentially in line for a return as well.

With both teams looking for an all-important win, a cracking game of cricket beckons in Delhi.

DC vs GT Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 7

Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the seventh match of IPL 2023 in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs GT, IPL 2023, Match 7

Date and Time: April 3rd, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

DC vs GT pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 7

The pitch in Delhi is expected to be a good one to bat on despite the average first-innings score over the last three IPL matches reading 155. Although spinners have accounted for the majority of the wickets over the last three IPL matches, there should be help available for the pacers. Nearly 30 percent of the wickets fell in the powerplay phase, indicating help was on offer with the new ball. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with dew likely to come into play as the match progresses.

Last 3 IPL matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 155

2nd-innings score: 153

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 2

DC vs GT probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the IPL.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller/Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua Little, Mohammed Shami and Shivam Mavi/Yash Dayal.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

No new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey/Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan (wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Chetan Sakariya/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar and Kuldeep Yadav.

DC vs GT Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Wriddhiman Saha (25 off 16 in the previous game vs CSK)

Wriddhiman Saha gave a good account of himself in the previous game, coming up with a 16-ball 25 in the powerplay phase. Saha was also impressive with his keeping skills.

With Saha looking in good touch with the bat, he can be backed in your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

David Warner (56 off 48 in the previous game vs LSG)

David Warner struck some form in the previous game, scoring a sedate half-century at the top of the order. However, Warner is one of the most accomplished batters in IPL history with 60 scores of 50 or more in 163 innings.

With Warner capable of scoring big runs consistently, he is a good addition to your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (16(11) & 1/38 in the previous game vs LSG)

Axar Patel showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, picking a wicket and scoring 16 runs in the lower order. He has a heap of IPL experience with an economy of 7.27 holding him in good stead.

With Axar likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Shami (2/29 in the previous game vs CSK)

Mohammed Shami was decent with the ball in the previous game, picking up two wickets against the Chennai Super Kings. To his credit, he has 101 wickets in 94 matches at a strike rate of 20.40. With Shami's wicket-taking ability holding him in good stead, he is a must-have in your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs GT match captain and vice-captain choices

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was the standout player for the Gujarat Titans in their win against the Super Kings, picking up two wickets and coming up with a match-winning cameo in the lower order as well. He has a terrific IPL bowling record of 114 wickets at an average of 20.69.

With Rashid also adding value with the bat as well, he is a top captaincy pick for your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw showed glimpses of his ability in the previous game, scoring 12 runs in nine balls. Shaw has a decent IPL record of 1600 runs at a strike rate of 147.33 in 64 innings.

With Shaw capable of scoring quick runs consistently at the top of the order, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 56(48) in the previous match Khaleel Ahmed 2/30 in the previous match Shubman Gill 63(36) in the previous match Mohammed Shami 2/29 in the previous match Rashid Khan 2/26 in the previous match

DC vs GT match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 7

Shubman Gill started his IPL campaign in fine fashion, scoring 63 runs off 36 balls against the Chennai Super Kings. Gill has been in brilliant form over the last few months, impressing in international cricket as well.

With Gill in decent form and being a good player of both pace and spin, he is a good pick for your DC vs GT Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DC vs GT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan

Batters: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw (c), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Alzarri Joseph, Kuldeep Yadav, Rashid Khan (vc), Khaleel Ahmed

