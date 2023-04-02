Kane Williamson to return home, ruled out of IPL 2023 after knee injury

Gujarat Titans batter Kane Williamson has been ruled out of IPL 2023 due to the knee injury he suffered during the season opener against the Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Ahmedabad. The right-handed batter will head home, and the New Zealand Cricket board will formulate a treatment plan to get him back in action.

In what was his debut for the Gujarat Titans, the 32-year-old landed awkwardly while attempting to catch the ball at the square-leg boundary in the 13th over. He leapt to pluck the ball hit by Ruturaj Gaikwad, but the Kiwi great hurt his knee trying to save six runs. He managed to save four runs by putting the ball inside the fence, but Williamson was down writhing in pain.

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Following his release from the @gujarat_titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan. Following his release from the @gujarat_titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan. https://t.co/pbA5MJE0TI

Titans' director of cricket Vikram Solanki, said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

"It is sad to lose Kane to injury so early in the tournament. We wish him a speedy recovery, with the hope of seeing him in action very soon."

Despite receiving treatment for a few minutes, the right-hander did not return to bat during the Titans' chase of 179. As a result, Sai Sudharsan came in as a substitute fielder, and the defending champions swapped him in the XI via the Impact Player rule.

New Zealand are playing a T20 series against Sri Lanka at home and will later travel to Pakistan for more white-ball cricket. Williamson skipped both tours to play in the marquee T20 league.

Gujarat Titans win comfortably despite Kane Williamson's absence

Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the Titans got home in the season opener without breaking too much sweat. Chasing 179, Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha built a 37-run opening stand, with the former top-scoring with 63 off 35.

While the chase got tricky towards the end, Rashid Khan and Rahul Tewatia teed off to get their side home with five wickets and four deliveries to spare. Their next game is against the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in Delhi.

