DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 29, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) square off in the 48th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The Eden Gardens hosted the first abandoned match of IPL 2025, with KKR's clash against PBKS washed out right at the start of the hosts' run-chase, leaving them in a perilous position with only three wins in nine outings. They need to start winning consistently from this point onwards if they want to make the playoffs.

DC are in a much better position than the visitors, with six wins in nine matches. However, they wouldn't be happy with their defeat against RCB on Sunday from a potentially winning position, and would want to re-assert their dominance with a win tonight.

Let's look at three players with differential-level ownership on Dream11 who could shine in this fixture.

#3 Ashutosh Sharma (BAT) (DC)

Ashutosh Sharma's innovative strokeplay adds plenty of firepower to this DC batting unit.

Ashutosh Sharma's power-hitting abilities have greatly strengthened the Delhi Capitals side this season, with the finisher providing them with great impetus towards the end of their batting innings on multiple occasions. Ashutosh has scored 134 runs at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 170.31 this season.

KKR's death-bowling has been quite sub-par, and Ashutosh could really make the most of it. His ability to access all parts of the ground and play some innovative shots makes him a deadly batter to bowl to, and his high boundary percentage lines up well with his Dream11 point-scoring potential.

He could be a high-scoring Fantasy cricket asset in this match.

KKR's joint-highest wicket-taker this season, Vaibhav Arora, could be an interesting Dream11 differential in this fixture. The new-ball expert has been highly impressive across all phases of the game for the Knight Riders, and has already matched his wickets tally from last season.

The Delhi Capitals have had one of the least stable top orders this season, and their struggles have continued up until their most recent outing against RCB. Arora's swing and accuracy could earn him wickets both with the new ball, and later on in the death overs as well.

His wicket-taking exploits this season have really gone under the radar, and he could be a strong Dream11 differential today.

#1 Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR)

One of KKR's most impressive and consistent players in the last couple of seasons, Rinku Singh's indifferent form is also a reason for the defending champions' subpar campaign so far. While the constant change and lack of stability in his batting position have impacted his ability to influence the game, that could change in this fixture.

Rinku is one of KKR's best players of spin, and in his last outing at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, he smashed a 29-ball 53 for India against Bangladesh. He's impressive at finding boundaries against all kinds of bowling, and is also a terrific outfielder who takes plenty of catches.

While he may not have had the best of seasons so far, he is a powerful Dream11 differential for this match.

