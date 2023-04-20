DC vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 20, 2023  

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Thursday, April 20. The DC vs KKR match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Capitals, led by David Warner, have struggled for form. They have lost all five of their matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table. The Knight Riders will also want to make amends after losing their last match to the Mumbai Indians.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for DC vs KKR. Pick your players wisely.

#3 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner of DC. Courtesy: IPL

David Warner has batted well for the Capitals thus far, although he needs to improve his strike rate, which is currently at 116.92. He is currently sixth on the list of leading run-scorers in the tournament, having racked up 228 runs from five games at an average of 45.60 with two half-centuries and a top score of 67. He should be picked for the DC vs KKR game.

#2 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals. Courtesy: IPL

Axar Patel has done exceptionally well for the Capitals so far this season. He has scored 129 runs from five matches at an average of 25.80 and a strike rate of 165.38. Patel has batted higher up the order of late and has not let his team down. He has also picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 8.06. He should definitely be picked for the DC vs KKR match.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) – 8 credits

Venkatesh Iyer of KKR. Courtesy: IPL

Venkatesh Iyer has mostly been used as an Impact Player and has done well for his team. A couple of days ago, he became the second KKR batter after Brendon McCullum to score an IPL hundred. Iyer has scored 234 runs from five matches this season at an average of 46.80 and a strike rate of 170.80. He should be picked for this for the DC vs KKR game.

