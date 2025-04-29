DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 29, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face off in the 48th match of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, April 29, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This is the two sides' first meeting this season, but they've produced some epic contests in the past.

The Capitals come into this fixture on the back of a defeat to RCB at this venue less than 48 hours ago. Their batting unit, barring Tristan Stubbs, couldn't accelerate against the RCB bowlers, and they'll have to step up and deliver against the KKR spinners.

KKR pulled the game back decently after Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh's towering opening stand in their last outing, but rain played spoilsport as they tried to chase down PBKS's 200+ total.

This is a must-win game for KKR, while the hosts will look to return to winning ways and potentially reclaim the top spot on the points table.

Let's now look at the top three Dream11 captaincy choices for this fixture.

#3 Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC)

The ever-consistent Kuldeep Yadav will look to bounce back strongly with the ball in this fixture after two wicketless outings prior to this one. The left-arm wrist spinner is DC's go-to bowler, and against a KKR side that has struggled against spin this season, Kuldeep could add to his wickets tally.

Despite not picking up a wicket in the last two matches, Kuldeep's numbers this season make for great viewing - 12 wickets at a bowling average of 19.66 and an economy rate of 6.55. On what should be a bowler-friendly surface, Kuldeep could be a great left-field Dream11 captaincy pick.

Despite DC's defeat to RCB on Sunday, Axar Patel's return to form would be a positive sign for the Capitals. The DC skipper was struggling to pick up wickets, but scalped two against RCB, dismissing the dangerous Jacob Bethell and the in-form Devdutt Padikkal in a terrific powerplay spell of 2/10.

Much like Kuldeep, Axar could enjoy plenty of success against this KKR team that hasn't had much success against the spinners this season. He's also a real weapon with the bat against spin, and despite his negative match-ups against Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, he'll back himself to score runs in those middle overs.

His all-round point-scoring potential makes Axar a quality Dream11 captaincy option today.

#1 Sunil Narine (ALL) (KKR)

Can Narine deliver with both bat and ball in this match?

Captaining Sunil Narine in a KKR match must come naturally to lots of Dream11 players at this point. The all-rounder is one of the team's biggest talismans, and they'll require him to step up and deliver with both the bat and the ball as they aim to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Like KKR, DC have also lost plenty of wickets to spin this season, and Narine has good match-ups against Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair and Axar Patel, making him quite the threat with the ball in hand. He could also capitalize on the favorable match-up against Axar in the powerplay to score some quick runs and get the team off to a great start.

Similar to Axar, Narine's point-scoring potential both as a batter and a bowler makes him quite an exciting Dream11 captaincy choice for this game.

