DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The second game on a double-header Saturday in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

After two wins in their first two games of IPL 2020, DC succumbed to an all-round performance from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rashid Khan spun a web around the DC batsmen, and the returning Kane Williamson played a terrific knock.

KKR, on the other hand, lost their first game to the Mumbai Indians but followed it up with convincing victories over the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals. A highlight of their win over Steve Smith's side was the fact that KKR's young Indian stars - Shubman Gill, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi - put in splendid performances.

Ahead of the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game, we take a look at 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#3 Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada has been amongst the wickets in IPL 2020, as always

Kagiso Rabada has taken 2-wicket hauls match after match, and has evolved into Shreyas Iyer's most potent strike weapon. The South African picks up wickets at the death in almost every game, and has racked up a significant amount of Dream11 points already.

The likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russell do have some issues against quality pace bowling, and Rabada will have a major role to play against KKR. He is currently contending for the Purple Cap, and this will add further motivation.

Rabada is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Andre Russell

Andre Russell's destructive cameo might have been an indication of things to come

For the first time in IPL 2020, Andre Russell showed signs of form against the Rajasthan Royals, especially against the leg-spin of Shreyas Gopal. It is highly likely that he will take on DC's spinners - Amit Mishra, Axar Patel and maybe Ravichandran Ashwin - and he could grab a huge Dream11 points haul in this game.

Russell did come up the order in the previous game and although he didn't get a big score, he certainly did enough to warrant the same again. The big West Indian will, of course, contribute in all three departments as well.

Russell is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan scored a fluent unbeaten 97 in IPL 2019 against KKR

Shikhar Dhawan hasn't had the greatest of starts to his IPL 2020 campaign, and although he didn't look anywhere near his best in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he did get to spend a considerable amount of time in the middle.

Dhawan has a good record against KKR as well, and scored an unbeaten 97 in last year's meeting between DC and the 2-time IPL champions. The southpaw will be partnered by the explosive Prithvi Shaw, and could take the attack to the inexperienced duo of Nagarkoti and Mavi.

Dhawan is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KKR IPL 2020 game.