DC vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) kicked off with a marquee clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians, and another mouthwatering game awaits us on Sunday.

In a battle of two young Indian captains, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals (DC) take on KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Dubai. Both teams come into this tournament with contrasting expectations - DC have been labelled by experts as one of the favourites, while KXIP have largely been written off.

The Delhi-based franchise have a wealth of talent and experience in all departments, and seem poised to mount a serious challenge for the top 2 spots in the points table. KXIP, on the other hand, have a evidently poor bowling attack, although they have a number of match-winners in the batting lineup.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding both sides' playing XIs, and this is largely due to the lack of depth that both have in the Indian pace department. However, ahead of the game, we name 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

Shaw will open the batting alongside Shikhar Dhawan

A player who has looked in ominous form in the nets ahead of IPL 2020, Prithvi Shaw is guaranteed to open the batting for DC alongside Shikhar Dhawan. With the southpaw playing the supporting role, the young Indian opener could truly break free in the powerplay.

The new ball is expected to come on to the bat in Dubai, and Shaw could prove to be the major beneficiary of this against a weak KXIP new-ball attack. The right-hander is comfortable against both pace and spin, and he would want to improve on his IPL 2019 tally of 353 runs.

Shaw is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.

#2 Glenn Maxwell

Maxwell has a stellar record in the UAE

Glenn Maxwell comes into IPL 2020 on the back of a series-winning hundred against England in the third ODI, and with confidence and form in his favour, he could shine against DC. The Australian has an excellent record in the UAE, and his experience in the conditions will serve him and his team well in IPL 2020.

Maxwell is the backbone of the KXIP middle order, and is a runaway match-winner when he gets going. The aggressive batsman could also contribute with the ball in hand, as he did for Australia in the aforementioned limited-overs tour of England.

Maxwell is another excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.

#1 KL Rahul

Rahul will captain KXIP in IPL 2020

KL Rahul enters IPL 2020 with a lot of expectations on his shoulders, and this is majorly due to the fact that he has been appointed KXIP captain for this season. The Karnataka man has a number of familiar faces in the dressing room, and experts have all claimed that leadership could elevate his game.

Rahul is among the leading Indian run-scorers over the last three years of the IPL, and has notched up a staggering 593 and 659 runs in the last two campaigns respectively. The opener will probably have a solid partner in Chris Gayle next to him, which would make his job far easier.

Rahul is the best possible candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 match.