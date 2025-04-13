DC vs MI Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 13, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 29th match of IPL 2025 on Sunday, April 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Mumbai. It's the second match of a Sunday doubleheader, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) facing off in the first.

The two teams couldn't be having more different campaigns. DC have won all four of their matches so far, with their smart work at the auction clearly paying off. While their bowlers delivered in their most recent outing against RCB, KL Rahul's special innings bailed the top order out after a poor start to the run-chase.

MI, meanwhile, have lost two matches on either side of their home win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The return of Jasprit Bumrah couldn't prevent a fourth defeat of the season to RCB on Monday, and MI will be desperate to return to winning ways tonight.

It's time now to look at three Dream11 assets who could be ideal captaincy options in this match.

Ryan Rickelton has had a middling start to the season.

Ryan Rickelton was one of the most in-form batters in the world coming into IPL 2025, but the MI wicket-keeper hasn't made the best of starts to the season. The Proteas keeper-batter has gotten off to some racy starts, but apart from a half-century in a low-pressure chase against KKR, he's yet to live up to his destructive batting potential.

However, on what was one of the best batting wickets last season, Rickelton could unleash a barrage of boundaries against a DC new-ball attack that was just taken apart by the RCB batters only a few days ago. While it's a slightly risky move against a capable DC bowling lineup, Rickelton could reward his Dream11 backers with a sizeable captaincy haul.

#2 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

Another in-form wicketkeeper-batter is DC's KL Rahul. India's first-choice ODI keeper came into this tournament on the back of a great Champions Trophy, and has taken to his new role in the team with aplomb. Rahul appears to have married his class and technical solidity with renewed boundary-hitting intent and played a masterclass of a knock to help DC out of a precarious situation against RCB.

He has also been pretty effective behind the gloves, and with bowlers like Kuldeep Yadav operating for DC, he should get some handy points for keeping. Rahul has an outstanding record against MI - 950 runs at an average of 79.16, and that stat trumps the slightly concerning venue record.

He's likely to be the most popular Dream11 captaincy choice, and given his current form, that would be fitting.

Hardik Pandya is easily the most unlucky player in the IPL right now. The MI all-rounder has picked up 10 wickets in only four matches and has been the team's best bowler. He has also put up some powerful batting performances, with his blistering 15-ball 42 single-handedly dragging his team back into the game against RCB.

Given the form of this MI bowling lineup, Hardik is very likely to bowl his full quota of overs once again, making him a dangerous wicket-taking option. With him regaining his batting form as well, Hardik is a powerful Dream11 captaincy option who could shine once again.

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More