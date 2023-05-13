DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 13, 2023  

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) are set to face each other in Match No.59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, May 13. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Hyderabad will host the contest.

The Capitals, led by David Warner, are currently placed at the bottom of the table and they need a lot of permutations and combinations to go in their favor to qualify for the playoffs. The Kings, led by Shikhar Dhawan, on the other hand, are placed in the middle of the table.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DC vs PBKS game:

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) – 9 credits

Shikhar Dhawan of PBKS. Courtesy: IPL

Although he missed three games due to an injury, Shikhar Dhawan remains the standout batter for the Kings in IPL 2023. The left-handed batter has racked up 349 runs from eight matches at an average of 58.16 and a strike-rate of 143.62 with three half-centuries. He has a top score of an unbeaten 99 to his name.

Fantasy users should pick him for the DC vs PBKS match.

#2 Mitchell Marsh (DC) – 9 credits

Mitchell Marsh of DC. Courtesy: IPL

Mitchell Marsh is currently the leading wicket-taker for the Capitals and should be picked for the DC vs PBKS match. The right-arm pacer has picked up 12 wickets from eight matches at an economy rate of 7.77.

Marsh is yet to be at his very best with the bat, but with a top score of 63, he has given a decent account of himself.

#1 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel of DC. Courtesy: IPL

Axar Patel has arguably been the standout all-round player for the Capitals. He has picked up nine wickets from 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.81. Among the DC batters, Axar also has the highest average of 33.37, having notched 267 runs from 11 matches with a top score of 54 to show for his efforts.

He should be a must in your team for the DC vs PBKS match.

