DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2022, Match 32

The 32nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings have been the most entertaining team in IPL 2022 with their attacking brand of cricket holding them in good stead. Although they have blown hot and cold in terms of results, expectations are high among the PBKS faithful. As they look to return to winning ways, they face Delhi Capitals, a side filled with experience. They have a lot of firepower in their batting unit, which may tilt the odds in their favor. Both teams look evenly-matched on paper, paving the way for a cracking game in Mumbai

DC vs PBKS Probable Playing 11 Today

PBKS XI

Mayank Agarwal/Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh.

DC XI

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed.

Match Details

DC vs PBKS, Indian Premier League 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: 20th April 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

Brabourne Stadium has seen its fair share of high-scoring encounters in IPL 2022, with the previous game seeing over 420 runs being scored. The skewed dimensions of the ground add another dimension of intrigue to the contest. There isn't much help available for the bowlers, who will need to vary their pace to get something off the surface. Dew is bound to play a role in the second innings, making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. Anything over 180 should be a good total, with chasing being the preferred option upon winning the toss.

Today’s DC vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Jonny Bairstow: Jonny Bairstow hasn't fired in IPL 2022, unable to get going in the powerplay and middle overs. Although Bairstow is batting at No. 3, a slot lower than his preferred opening spot, he is a good player of both pace and spin. With the Englishman due for a big knock, he is a good addition to your DC vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

David Warner: David Warner, unlike his former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) teammate Bairstow, has hit the ground running for DC with a couple of handy knocks at the top of the order. While Warner has mostly played second fiddle to Prithvi Shaw in the powerplay overs, he has anchored the DC batting with aplomb. With the southpaw in good form, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Axar Patel: Axar Patel has had a lukewarm IPL 2022 campaign so far for the Delhi Capitals. While Axar's batting abilities have served DC well, he has been underwhelming with the ball. But Axar should fancy his chances against a right-handed heavy PBKS side, holding him in good stead ahead of the game.

Bowler

Arshdeep Singh: Arshdeep Singh has been sensational for the Punjab Kings this season despite not picking up many wickets. The southpaw has a brilliant economy rate of 5.25 in overs 17-20 in IPL 2022, an indication of his death-bowling prowess. With the PBKS pacer due for a few wickets, he is a good addition to your DC vs PBKS Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Yadav (DC) - 377 points

Liam Livingstone (PBKS) - 412 points

Rahul Chahar (PBKS) - 332 points

Important stats for DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team

Liam Livingstone - 224 runs in 6 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 185.12

Prithvi Shaw - 176 runs in 5 IPL 2022 matches, SR: 164.49

Kuldeep Yadav - 11 wickets in 5 IPL 2022 matches, Average: 14.73

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2022)

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone, Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Jonny Bairstow. Vice-captain: David Warner.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jonny Bairstow, Rishabh Pant, David Warner, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Axar Patel, Odean Smith, Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh.

Captain: Rishabh Pant. Vice-captain: Jonny Bairstow.

Edited by Samya Majumdar