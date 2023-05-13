DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 59

The 59th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Saturday, May 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction.

The Delhi Capitals are all but out of the running for a top-four spot. While the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have impressed for them, the Capitals have not clicked as a batting unit this season.

As for the Punjab Kings, they have blown hot and cold throughout the tournament. They are still in the race for a playoff spot with five wins in 11 matches. Although Punjab have lost three of their last four matches, they have a resourceful side with Liam Livingstone and Arshdeep Singh holding the key.

With both sides desperate for a win, an intriguing game beckons in Delhi.

DC vs PBKS Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 59

Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 59th match of IPL 2023 in Delhi on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023, Match 59

Date and Time: May 13th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

DC vs PBKS pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 59

The average first-innings score at the venue reads 168 this season. However, the previous game saw Delhi Capitals chase down 181 in 16.4 overs. Spinners have found more help at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, having accounted for nearly 40 percent of the wickets. Chasing will be the preferred option, with the record also suggesting the same.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 168

2nd-innings score: 164

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 4

DC vs PBKS probable playing 11s for today’s match

Punjab Kings injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Punjab Kings.

Punjab Kings probable playing 11

Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Sam Curran, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (6 matches, 168 runs, SR: 175.00)

Phil Salt has been impressive since replacing Prithvi Shaw at the top of the Capitals' batting unit. Salt has 168 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 175.

With Salt capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate, he is a top choice for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shikhar Dhawan (8 matches, 349 runs, Average: 58.17)

Shikhar Dhawan has been amongst the runs this season as well for the Punjab Kings. He has 349 runs in eight matches at an average of 58.17. He comes into the game on the back of a decent knock against the Knight Riders.

With Dhawan having a lot of experience playing in Delhi, he is a must-have in your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (11 matches, 267 runs, 9 wickets)

Axar Patel has been Delhi Capitals' best player by some distance this season. He has 267 runs and nine wickets to his name in 11 matches. He has been brilliant with the bat in particular, striking at over 130 in what has been a career-best season for him.

Given his previous performances in Delhi, Axar is a fine pick for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Arshdeep Singh (11 matches, 16 wickets, Average: 25.00)

Arshdeep Singh is one of the top wicket-takers in IPL 2023. He has 16 wickets in 11 matches at an average of 25. He has been decent across all phases of an innings, picking up wickets at times of need.

Given his form and ability, Arshdeep is another top pick for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs PBKS match captain and vice-captain choices

Liam Livingstone

Liam Livingstone has been decent with the bat, scoring 172 runs in six matches. He is striking at 163.81 in the middle order and has also picked up some key wickets with the ball.

Given his all-round utility, Livingstone should be a brilliant choice as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

David Warner

David Warner has not been in the best of form in recent matches. However, he still has 330 runs in 11 matches at an average in excess of 30.

Warner is a good player of spin and pace and is known for his ability to score big runs, making him a viable captaincy pick for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats David Warner 330 runs in 11 matches Liam Livingstone 172 runs in 6 matches Arshdeep Singh 16 wickets in 11 matches Shikhar Dhawan 349 runs in 8 matches Axar Patel 267 runs, 9 wickets in 11 matches

DC vs PBKS match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 59

Jitesh Sharma has been brilliant in the middle overs for the Punjab Kings. He has 260 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 160.49. Jitesh has been particularly brilliant against spin, holding him in good stead.

Given his form and ability, Jitesh is a good option for your DC vs PBKS Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: David Warner (c), Shikhar Dhawan

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone (vc), Axar Patel, Sam Curran, Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DC vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma

Batters: David Warner, Rilee Rossouw

All-rounders: Liam Livingstone, Axar Patel (vc), Sam Curran (c), Mitchell Marsh

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh

