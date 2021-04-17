DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's IPL Match - April 18th, 2021

Match 11 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) will see the Delhi Capitals take on Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

The Delhi Capitals have had a mixed start to their IPL 2021 campaign. Although they started with a bang against the Chennai Super Kings, the Capitals fell short against the Rajasthan Royals. However, they weren't at full strength in both games, which won't be the case against Punjab. With a power-packed batting unit at their disposal, the Delhi Capitals will fancy another win in IPL 2021.

Punjab Kings also won their first IPL 2021 fixture, only to come second-best in their second. However, the Kings have shown promise, with the likes of Shahrukh Khan and Deepak Hooda impressing with the bat. The same cannot be said about their bowling, which has looked a touch wayward. Much will depend on Mohammed Shami, who has been impressive with the ball. But he will have his hands full against the Delhi Capitals.

Although both teams look very evenly matched on paper, the Capitals have the edge, given their top-heavy batting unit. With both sides looking to return to winning ways, we are in for a riveting IPL 2021 contest in Mumbai.

Squads to choose from

Delhi Capitals

Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Chris Woakes, Kagiso Rabada, Ravi Ashwin, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan

Punjab Kings

KL Rahul (c&wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Riley Meredith

Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Match 11, IPL 2021

Date & Time: 18th April 2021, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Pitch Report

After a couple of high-scoring games at Wankhede in the first round of fixtures, the pitch has favored the bowlers, especially the pacers. As swing is available off the surface, it makes the first couple of overs a must-see affair for the batsmen, who will need to bide their time in the middle before unfurling their attacking instincts. Although the spinners aren't expected to get much turn off the surface, variations in pace can serve them well. With it being an evening fixture, both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, given the dew factor. 160-170 should be a competitive total at the venue, but both teams are capable of breaching the 180-mark.

IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (DC vs PBKS)

DC vs PBKS IPL 2021 Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Jhye Richardson and Anrich Nortje

Captain: KL Rahul. Vice-captain: Ajinkya Rahane

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Prithvi Shaw, Shahrukh Khan, Ajinkya Rahane, Deepak Hooda, Chris Woakes, Mohammed Shami, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Si and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Prithvi Shaw. Vice-captain: Nicholas Pooran