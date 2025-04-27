DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 27, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) face off in the 46th match of the 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

Both teams are in the top four at the time of writing, with six wins to their name, and DC having played one game fewer than RCB. Both sides are in pretty good form coming into this match, with the visitors also holding a 100% away record that bodes well for their chances.

RCB will be desperate to avenge their defeat at the Chinnaswamy against DC in the reverse fixture, while Axar Patel's side will want to build on their momentum and get one step closer to booking their spot in the playoffs.

Ad

Trending

Let's now turn our attention to the three players who would make good Dream11 differentials in this fixture.

Vipraj Nigam could potentially contribute with bat and ball in this fixture.

One of DC's highest wicket-takers at the start of the season, leg-spinning all-rounder Vipraj Nigam's form has slowly taken a hit, with the youngster going wicketless in three games coming into this one.

Ad

Vipraj played a crucial role with the ball in DC's win against RCB at Bengaluru, picking up the big wickets of Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya. No matter how expensive they could be, leg-spinners are wicket-takers, and Vipraj could return to form tonight and get back among the wickets.

He also showed his batting potential early in the season against LSG, and could also contribute a few handy points through his willow. He's a solid Dream11 differential for this fixture.

Ad

The signing of Tim David has already paid major dividends to RCB, with the Australian finisher playing some invaluable knocks for them in the first half of the season. David will now bat at No. 6 in this game due to Liam Livingstone getting dropped for Romario Shepherd, and the move up the batting order definitely boosts his point-scoring potential.

David has been scoring boundaries for fun this season, and has scored 165 runs at an average of 82.50 and a strike rate of 187.50, with 13 fours and sixes apiece to his name. The death overs can be a heavy run-scoring phase at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, making Tim David a potentially game-changing Dream11 differential.

Ad

#1 Faf du Plessis (BAT) (DC)

The fact that the Delhi Capitals have managed to win six out of their first eight matches despite fielding only two overseas players and losing vice-captain Faf du Plessis to an injury for a few of those matches is a testament to their brilliance. They'll definitely be bolstered by the return to fitness of the Proteas batter, who's expected to slot in right at the top alongside Abishek Porel.

Ad

Faf was nursing an injury and couldn't get going in the reverse fixture against RCB, and he'll be keen to impose himself on their quality new-ball attack tonight. While he's yet to bat at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this season, this is a venue that would certainly suit his stroke-filled, attacking style of batting.

Du Plessis is a player with a very high points ceiling and could get away with a sizeable Dream11 haul in the powerplay itself. If he returns to the DC playing XI for this match, he could even be considered a must-have in your teams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More