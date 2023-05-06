DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match – May 6th, 2023

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will be hosting this DC vs RCB contest.

Delhi Capitals beat the defending champions Gujarat Titans in their last fixture. Batting first, the Capitals could only manage to score 130 in 20 overs. The bowlers then stepped up and bowled brilliantly to restrict the Titans to 125/6 to win the game by five runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore also are coming off a win in their last game. They beat the Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring game. RCB finished their innings on 126/9 after electing to bat first. The bowlers defended the total successfully as they knocked over the Super Giants on 108.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB game.

#3 Virat Kohli (RCB) – 9 credits

Virat Kohli in action (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Virat Kohli has been in rich form with the bat in this year’s IPL. The right-handed RCB batter has scored 364 runs in nine games so far. He averages an impressive 45.50 with the bat and is a vital cog in the RCB’s batting line-up.

Kohli scored 31 against the Super Giants in their last game on a trickier surface. He along with Faf du Plessis have given solid starts to RCB in this year’s IPL and will look to carry forward his form and contribute in the upcoming DC vs RCB clash.

#2 Mohammed Siraj (RCB) – 9 credits

Mohammed Siraj celebrating a wicket (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Mohammed Siraj has really stepped up for RCB in this edition of IPL. He is leading the bowling attack brilliantly for the Bangalore-based franchise and his numbers suggest the same. The right-arm pacer has grabbed 15 wickets in nine games at an average of 17.13.

Siraj dismissed the dangerous Lucknow opener Kyle Mayers in their last outing and set the tone for his side to defend a modest total. His ability to swing the ball both ways makes him a player to look forward to on Saturday.

#1 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel receiving the award (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Delhi Capitals)

Axar Patel has been a revelation for the past 12 months for the Indian side as well as for the Delhi Capitals. Axar has been the mainstay of DC’s batting line-up in this year’s IPL. He has lacked support from the other batters but the southpaw has stood tall against the opposition.

Axar has scored 238 runs in nine matches at an average of 34. He has also picked up seven wickets and has bowled economically. He is a vital member of the Capitals in IPL 2023 and is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the DC vs RCB game on Saturday.

