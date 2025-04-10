DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Indian Premier League 2025, Match 24

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, April 10.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the battle of the top teams of IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru is third in the points table with three wins in their last four matches. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, is the only unbeaten side as they have won all of their last three matches. They won their last match against Chennai Super Kings by 25 runs.

These two teams have played a total of 31 head-to-head matches. Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won 19 matches while Delhi Capitals have won 11 matches. One match ended without any result.

DC vs RCB Match Details

The 24th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 will be played on April 10 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs RCB, 24th Match

Date and Time: 10th April 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is flat with a lot of opportunities for batters. Chasing should be preferred considering the dew factor and past records. The last match played at this venue was between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 339 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

DC vs RCB Form Guide

DC - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

RCB - Won 3 of their last 4 matches

DC vs RCB Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ashutosh Sharma (impact)

RCB Playing XI

No injury updates

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal (impact)

DC vs RCB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

KL Rahul

KL Rahul is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order and has an exceptional head-to-head record. He has smashed 92 runs in the last two matches. Phil Salt is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Virat Kohli was in great form in the recent matches and will try to continue the same form. He has smashed 164 runs in the last four matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

Axar Patel

Liam Livingstone and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Axar Patel will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He will play a crucial role in today's match. Krunal Pandya is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Josh Hazlewood

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Josh Hazlewood and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Josh Hazlewood has an exceptional venue record. He has also taken 8 wickets in the last four matches. Mitchell Starc is another good bowler for today's match.

DC vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is one of the most crucial picks from Royal Challengers Bengaluru as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings for his team and has exceptional records. He has smashed 164 runs in the last two matches. He smashed 67 runs in just 42 balls in the last match against Mumbai Indians.

Phil Salt

Phil Salt is another crucial pick from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad. He is in top form and can once again perform well at this venue. He played a crucial knock of 56 runs in just 31 balls in the first match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs RCB, 24th Match

KL Rahul

Rajat Patidar

Mitchell Starc

Phil Salt

Virat Kohli

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters and all-rounders captain and vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, P Salt

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, T Stubbs

All-rounders: L Livingstone, K Pandya, A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, K Yadav

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: KL Rahul, P Salt, A Porel, J Sharma

Batters: V Kohli, R Patidar, J Fraser McGurk

All-rounders: A Patel

Bowlers: M Starc, J Hazlewood, K Yadav

