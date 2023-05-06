DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 50

The 50th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Saturday, May 6. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction.

The Delhi Capitals are beginning to find some form in the IPL with three wins in their last four matches. Although their top order has blown hot and cold of late, it has been their bowling attack that has paved the way for their latest wins.

As for their opponents Royal Challengers Bangalore, they have five wins in nine matches and come into the game on the back of a big win against the Lucknow Super Giants. The return of Josh Hazlewood should also add some much-needed balance and firepower to the bowling attack, which has been crucial to their fortunes.

With both sides eyeing a big win, an entertaining game is on the cards in Delhi.

DC vs RCB Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 50

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 50th match of IPL 2023 in Delhi on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs RCB, IPL 2023, Match 50

Date and Time: May 6th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

DC vs RCB pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 50

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is a competitive one, with the average first-innings score reading 165. Although the previous game saw over 380 runs being scored across both innings, the Arun Jaitley Stadium has seen first-innings scores of 127 and 172. Both pacers and spinners should get ample help on offer as well. Chasing is the preferred option upon winning the toss with three out of four matches so far being won by the side batting second.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 165

2nd-innings score: 163

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 1

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

DC vs RCB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Royal Challengers Bangalore injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing 11

Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh/Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Aman Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Khaleel Ahmed.

DC vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (4 matches, 64 runs, SR: 160.00)

Phil Salt has blown hot and cold this season with 64 runs in four matches. He has a strike rate of 160 with a fifty to his credit as well.

With Salt capable of big runs at a healthy strike rate, he is a fine pick for your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Virat Kohli (9 matches, 364 runs, Average: 45.50)

Virat Kohli has been brilliant with the bat this season, scoring 364 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 45.50 with five fifties to his name. In addition, Kohli has a brilliant record against the Capitals, holding him in good stead.

Given his experience, Kohli is a top pick for your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (9 matches, 238 runs, 7 wickets)

Axar Patel has been Delhi Capitals' best player this season, impressing with both the bat and ball. Axar has 238 runs in nine matches and has chipped in with seven wickets as well.

With Axar likely to enjoy the conditions on offer, he is a must-have in your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mohammed Siraj (9 matches, 15 wickets, Average: 17.13)

Mohammed Siraj has been the star of the show on the bowling front for the Royal Challengers. He has 15 wickets in nine matches at an impressive average of 17.13.

Given his ability to pick wickets across all phases, Siraj is a good addition to your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs RCB match captain and vice-captain choices

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has been brilliant with the bat for the Royal Challengers. Maxwell has 262 runs in nine matches at a strike rate of 183.22, holding him in good stead.

With Maxwell also picking up a few wickets in recent matches, he is a viable choice as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

David Warner

David Warner is Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer this season with 308 runs in nine matches. He is averaging 34.22 with four fifties to his name as well.

He has a terrific record against the Royal Challengers, making him a brilliant captaincy pick for your DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Faf du Plessis 466 runs in 9 matches Glenn Maxwell 262 runs in 9 matches Mohammed Siraj 15 wickets in 9 matches Anrich Nortje 7 wickets in 8 matches Axar Patel 238 runs, 7 wickets in 9 matches

DC vs RCB match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 50

Anrich Nortje has not been consistent with the ball for the Capitals. Despite his indifferent form, Nortje has seven wickets in eight matches. Given his ability to generate high pace and nail his yorkers, he can be backed to be a fine pick for your DC vs RCB Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (c), Axar Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DC vs RCB Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: David Warner, Virat Kohli (c)

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell, Axar Patel (vc), Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav

