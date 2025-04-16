DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 16, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) host the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ad

After two home wins at Vizag, DC's return to Delhi was marred by a sudden batting collapse that saw them lose from a position of clear dominance against MI. Nevertheless, they'll take great joy from Karun Nair's terrific comeback and look to bounce back with a win tonight.

Up against them is a scratchy-looking RR side that has only managed to muster up two wins in six matches, with this game must-win for them. Sanju Samson and Co. was completely outplayed by RCB last time out, and they'll need to get their plans right, especially with their batting.

Ad

Trending

It's time now to look at the top three Dream11 differentials from this fixture.

DC's go-to death bowler, Mohit Sharma, has made a slow start to this season of the IPL. The 36-year-old seamer made a dramatic comeback to the IPL in 2023, picking up 27 wickets in 13 matches to lead the Gujarat Titans' title defense.

While GT didn't retain him, DC were quick to pounce on Mohit for a bargain ₹2.2 crore at the auction. While he has picked up only two wickets in this season, Mohit could be a dangerous bowler in this match, especially if DC bowl second.

Ad

Since 2023, Mohit has been way more effective defending a total, picking up 26 wickets in 14 matches, bowling second as compared to 16 wickets in 17 matches bowling first.

His wide array of variations should hold him well against this scratchy RR batting lineup, and he could have a solid outing tonight.

Sandeep Sharma is RR's designated death bowler.

RR's retention of Sandeep Sharma for ₹4 crore using the revised 'Uncapped Player' rule was one of the smartest pre-auction moves ahead of this season. The experienced seamer has completely reinvented himself as a bowler, making some irreplaceable contributions for RR.

Ad

Sandeep has made a decent start to the season with five wickets in six games, but he can definitely find another gear to his wicket-taking. He enjoys bowling against the Delhi franchise in the IPL, picking up 20 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29 against tonight's opponents.

His primary role in the team as a death bowler adds to his allure, making him a handy Dream11 differential.

#1 Jake Fraser-McGurk (BAT) (DC)

DC's stellar start to the season means that they can afford to give the misfiring Jake Fraser-McGurk a longer rope despite the young Aussie batter's poor start to the season. After a breakout IPL 2024 campaign, Jake has struggled for form across formats and conditions, and barring a 38 against SRH, he has gotten out for single-digit scores in every other game.

Ad

While his Dream11 ownership has understandably dropped, his aggressive style of play does make him an exciting differential option.

Up against the pace of Jofra Archer, Jake is certainly a risky pick, but given the field restrictions and how hard modern-day batters go after the bowlers, Fraser-McGurk could counter-punch and somehow make a 25 or 30-run cameo, which is more than enough runs for a sizeable Dream11 haul.

His fast hands, very high boundary %, and undeniable talent make this young batter a risky yet powerful differential in this match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shreyas Shreyas G is a journalist who covers Fantasy sports, Cricket, Kabaddi, and other Indian sports at Sportskeeda. Adept at crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying updated on the latest trends, Shreyas ensures Sportskeeda readers receive well-informed and compelling content.



He's a huge fan of KL Rahul, David De Gea, and Spurs. He also finished #39 in the ICC World T20 2021 Fantasy League and #35 in the ICC Women's T20 WC 2023 Fantasy League. Know More