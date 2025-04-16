DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – April 16, 2025

The Delhi Capitals (DC) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 32nd match of IPL 2025 on Wednesday, April 16, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC come into this match on the back of their first defeat of the season at the hands of MI. Chasing a 200+ total, they seemed to be cruising at one point courtesy of Karun Nair's 89, but a late collapse saw them fall short of the target.

RR were comprehensively beaten by RCB in their previous outing, with their bowling and fielding falling well short of the expected levels. A win today will take DC to the top of the points table, while RR could move up a few spots from eighth.

Let's now look at three Dream11 assets who'd make good captaincy options tonight.

#3 Karun Nair (BAT) (DC)

In a rather unexpected way, Karun Nair made a comeback for the ages against MI on Sunday, April 13, blazing his way to a stroke-filled 40-ball 89 that, unfortunately, came in a losing cause. The Vidarbha batter comes into the IPL on the back of a scintillating domestic season, including an exceptional campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

A batter in this form will look to follow that innings up with another knock of substance, and his technical ability will definitely come in handy against what could be a challenging RR bowling unit. Karun's high boundary percentage, terrific form, and batting position (No. 3) make him a very attractive Dream11 option and a potential left-field captaincy choice.

Can Sanju Samson score his 2nd half century of the season tonight?

RR skipper Sanju Samson should be a hard batter to bowl to at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The RR opener had a game to forget against RCB, where he struggled to time the ball, eventually falling for a 19-ball 15. After starting his season with a splendid half-century, Samson has gotten off to starts in every other match, but hasn't been able to convert them into a bigger score.

However, a pristine batting surface in Delhi, coupled with shorter boundaries, makes it an ideal venue for Samson to get back among the runs. There's a good chance he registers a sizeable Dream11 haul tonight, and that makes Samson a decent captaincy pick.

#1 KL Rahul (WK) (DC)

DC wicket-keeper KL Rahul was expected to open the batting against MI in Faf du Plessis's absence, but perhaps seeking continuity in batting positions, the franchise opted to retain KL as their No. 4. While the in-form Rahul wasn't able to extend his stellar record against MI, he definitely stands a chance of making another big score today.

Rahul likes batting against RR, averaging 50.9 against them, making seven half-centuries in 15 innings. Renowned for his consistency and reliability in the IPL, KL Rahul should be at his best in this fixture, and is one to consider handing your Dream11 captain's armband to.

