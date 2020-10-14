DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off in Match 30 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) in Dubai.

Both teams have experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. While DC are placed second with 5 wins from 7 games, RR have more losses than victories and are stuck in the bottom half of the IPL 2020 points table.

However, DC are on the back of a defeat to the Mumbai Indians, who pulled off a measured chase to move to the top of the table on the back of fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock.

RR, on the other hand, returned to winning ways against the Sunrisers Hyderabad thanks to a brilliant lower-order batting display from Rahul Tewatia and Riyan Parag. They snapped a 4-match losing streak with the heist, with Ben Stokes arrival coinciding with their turnaround.

This game is of utmost importance to both teams. For DC, a loss would allow the Royal Challengers Bangalore the opportunity to make a spot in the top two their own. For RR, a loss would severely dent their hopes of making an unlikely run to the playoffs.

Here are 3 players you can pick as the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Marcus Stoinis

Stoinis has been outstanding for DC in IPL 2020

Marcus Stoinis has been one of DC's most important players in the middle order, and with Rishabh Pant unlikely to feature in this game, he will have a lot of responsibility on him once again.

The Australian all-rounder's promising innings in the previous game against the Mumbai Indians was cut short by a run-out, and he'll be keen on capitalising on his obvious form. In the reverse fixture, Stoinis was severe on the RR spinners as he registered 39 off 30 balls while also scalping the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson.

Stoinis could put in an all-round show once again with the wickets slowing down, and he is a good candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Jos Buttler

Buttler needs to replicate his IPL 2019 form at the top of the order for RR

Jos Buttler missed out in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad as Khaleel Ahmed found the inside-edge of his bat, and he hasn't been at his destructive best in IPL 2020 apart from one good innings against the Mumbai Indians.

In the previous game against DC, Buttler was found wanting against his nemesis Ravichandran Ashwin, and he'll be keen on rectifying this storyline in this game. The Englishman is certainly due a big score, but he hasn't had a settled opening partner to truly tee off.

With his countryman Ben Stokes along his side, Buttler could finally announce himself on the IPL 2020 stage with an excellent performance. The wicket-keeper is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw's performances have fallen off slightly in IPL 2020

Prithvi Shaw has now registered two failures in a row, and he's fallen victim to a couple of careless shots. Despite the wickets in the UAE slowing down, the new ball is still coming on well to the bat, and the young opener could return to the form he showed in the early stages of IPL 2020.

Shaw played an unnecessary pull off Jofra Archer in the previous IPL 2020 game against RR, and if he just plays out the English speedster without incident, there's no reason why he can't score big against the rest of the bowlers.

Another player who is due a big score and is in good form, Shaw is an excellent candidate to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs RR IPL 2020 game.