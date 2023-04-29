DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 29th, 2023  

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are scheduled to lock horns in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Saturday, April 29. The DC vs SRH match will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

The Capitals are currently placed at the bottom of the points table. They have four points from seven matches, but back-to-back wins against the Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should keep them in good stead.

The Sunrisers, on the other hand, are placed one place above the Capitals. Having lost five out of seven matches, the Orange Army have looked out of sorts.

Keeping these facts in view, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for DC vs SRH. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Axar Patel (DC) – 9 credits

Axar Patel of DC. Courtesy: IPL

Axar Patel has been a key player for the Capitals and fantasy users should pick him for the DC vs SRH match. The left-hander has scored 182 runs from seven matches at an average of 30.33 and a strike-rate of 135.82. He is the second-highest run-scorer for the Capitals. Axar has also picked up six wickets at an average of 25.83.

#2 David Warner (DC) – 9 credits

David Warner of DC. Courtesy: IPL

David Warner is among the leading run-scorers of IPL 2023 and hence, one should pick him for the DC vs SRH match. The southpaw has struggled somewhat for momentum, but he has kept chipping in with valuable runs. Warner has scored 306 runs from seven matches at an average of 43.71 and a strike-rate of 119.53.

#1 Marco Jansen (SRH) – 8.5 credits

Marco Jansen of SRH. Courtesy: IPL

Marco Jansen has proven himself time and again, giving an account of his stupendous abilities with both bat and ball. In IPL 2023, Jansen is slowly but surely finding his feet.

The speedster has picked up six wickets from five matches, although his economy rate needs to come down a little. Jansen is also explosive with the bat and can add valuable runs lower down the order.

