DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2021, Match 33

Match 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) has the Delhi Capitals (DC) taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

IPL 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals are back in action as they look to continue their fine form in the ongoing campaign. With a resourceful side filled with experience and depth, the Capitals are the heavy favorites ahead of this fixture. However, the Sunrisers aren't pushovers by any means, with some of the best players in Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson looking to make amends for a woeful first half of IPL 2021. With both teams eyeing a crucial win, an exciting game beckons in Dubai.

DC vs SRH Probable Playing 11 Today

DC XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan and Anrich Nortje

SRH XI

David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan and Shahbaz Nadeem

Match Details

DC vs SRH, IPL 2021, Match 33

Date and Time: 22nd September 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Pitch Report

The same pitch that was used on Tuesday will play host to the DC vs SRH match, with loads of runs on offer for the batters. There won't be much help for the pacers, who will have to vary their pace and length accordingly. Although there is some turn available off the surface for the spinners, the dew factor could go against them. Wickets in hand will be key, with both teams ideally looking to chase upon winning the toss. 160-170 should be a good total, with the pitch not likely to change much during the game.

Today's DC vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Rishabh Pant: Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant led the side well in the first half of IPL 2021, with the southpaw also scoring quick runs in the middle order. While the addition of Shreyas Iyer takes some pressure off him, Pant's ability to take the bowlers on in the backend of the innings should hold him in good stead ahead of SRH's Wriddhiman Saha.

Batsman

David Warner: David Warner was dropped prior to IPL 2021 being postponed, casting doubt on his future in the SRH set-up. However, he gets another opportunity to prove his mettle with Jonny Bairstow being unavailable for the second leg. He is one of the best batsmen in IPL history and should get a few runs at the top of the order for SRH.

All-rounder

Marcus Stoinis: Although Marcus Stoinis didn't have a great IPL 2021 first leg, he was one of Delhi's go-to players in the UAE last season. His all-round abilities serve the Capitals well and the Australian should be a good addition to your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Rashid Khan: Rashid Khan is perhaps the best leg-spinner in the world and rightly so. His numbers speak for themselves and he also has ample experience of playing in the UAE. Handy with the bat as well, one can bank on Rashid to deliver some crucial fantasy points for your DC vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan (DC) - 587 points

Prithvi Shaw (DC) - 459 points

Rashid Khan (SRH) - 386 points

Important Stats for DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team

Shikhar Dhawan: 380 runs in 8 IPL 2021 matches, Bat Average: 54.29

Rashid Khan: 10 wickets in 7 IPL 2021 matches, Bowl Average: 17.20

Kagiso Rabada: 30 wickets in IPL 2020 (in UAE), SR: 13.13

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today (IPL 2021)

DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Anrich Nortje

Captain: Shikhar Dhawan. Vice-captain: Rashid Khan

DC vs SRH IPL 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin

Captain: Kane Williamson. Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

