DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 35

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Delhi Capitals (DC) squaring off against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

DC are placed sixth in the points table as they have won three out of seven matches. They won their last match against the Gujarat Titans (GT) by six wickets. SRH, on the other hand, are in the form of their life as they recently broke the record for the highest runs in an innings (287) in the match against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). They are placed fourth in the points table with four wins in six matches.

These two squads have played a total of 23 head-to-head matches, out of which the Delhi Capitals have won 11. The SunRisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, have won on 12 occasions.

DC vs SRH Match Details

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on April 20 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs SRH, 35th Match

Date and Time: 20th April 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi supports batters. It is good to bat on during the first innings after which spinners tend to become more important. The last match played here was between Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings, where a total of 369 runs were scored for a loss of 12 wickets. DC have won 35 of their 79 matches at this venue while SRH have won seven of their 11 venue matches.

DC vs SRH Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

DC - W W L L W

SRH - W W W L W

DC vs SRH Probable Playing XI

DC Playing XI

No injury updates

Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

SRH Playing XI

No injury updates

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pat Cummins (c), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, T Natarajan

DC vs SRH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is in the form of his life as he has smashed 253 runs in the last six matches. He has also smashed 87 runs in three head-to-head matches against DC at a strike rate of 178. Rishabh Pant is another good wicket-keeper pick, who has smashed 210 runs in his last seven matches.

Batters

Travis Head

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Head has smashed 235 runs in the last five matches. Tristan Stubbs is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Aiden Markram

Aiden Markram and Axar Patel are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Axar Patel has smashed 357 runs and taken 15 wickets in 19 venue matches. He has also smashed 197 runs and taken 16 wickets in 18 head-to-head matches against SRH.

Bowlers

Pat Cummins

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Pat Cummins and Khaleel Ahmed. They have exceptional numbers on this pitch and the head-to-head records also favor them. Kuldeep Yadav is another good bowler who has taken 12 wickets in 13 head-to-head matches.

DC vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Travis Head

Travis Head has shown his dominance in all the matches till now. He is using the powerplay overs to the best of his ability. The Delhi Capitals do not have any top powerplay bowler, so Head may again smash a lot of runs. He has already scored 235 runs in the last five matches. He played a top-notch innings of 102 runs in the last match against RCB at a strike rate of around 249.

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen loves performing against DC and the pitch is also expected to assist him. He has already smashed 253 runs in the last six matches and is also performing the wicket-keeping duties for his team. He has also scored 56 runs in two venue matches at a strike rate of 187.

5 Must-Picks for DC vs SRH, 35th Match

Pat Cummins

Heinrich Klaasen

Abhishek Sharma

Rishabh Pant

Travis Head

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making top-order batters the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, R Pant

Batters: P Shaw, A Sharma, T Stubbs, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram, A Patel

Bowlers: K Yadav, K Ahmed, P Cummins

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: H Klaasen, R Pant

Batters: J Fraser, A Sharma, T Stubbs, T Head

All-rounders: A Markram

Bowlers: M Kumar, K Ahmed, P Cummins, T Natarajan

