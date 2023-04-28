DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 40

The 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction.

Both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have two wins in seven matches so far and are reeling at the bottom of the table.

While the Capitals are on a two-match winning streak, the SunRisers have lost their way of late and are on a three-game losing run. Both teams locked horns with each other earlier in the week, with David Warner and Co. successfully defending a low target against the SunRisers. However, SRH have a decent roster on paper, capable of beating any team on their day.

With both sides looking to gain some momentum and launch a challenge for the top-four spots, another intriguing contest is on the cards in Delhi.

DC vs SRH Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 40

SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals will lock horns in the 40th match of IPL 2023 in Hyderabad on Saturday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

DC vs SRH, IPL 2023, Match 40

Date and Time: April 29th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

DC vs SRH pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 40

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been indifferent this season, with the average first-innings score reading 154. The previous game saw only 255 runs being scored across both innings. Spinners accounted for 10 out of 17 wickets in that fixture, holding them in good stead. Chasing will be the preferred option, with all three matches this season in Delhi being won by the side batting second.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

1st-innings score: 154

2nd-innings score: 155

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

DC vs SRH probable playing 11s for today’s match

SunRisers Hyderabad injury/team news

There are no injury concerns for SunRisers Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad probable playing 11

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals injury/team news

There are no new injury concerns for Delhi Capitals.

Delhi Capitals probable playing 11

David Warner (c), Phil Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Ripal Patel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje and Mukesh Kumar.

DC vs SRH Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Phil Salt (16 T20Is, 308 runs, SR: 148.79)

Phil Salt has not been able to get going for the Capitals so far with scores of 5 and 0. Despite his poor start to the campaign, Salt is an explosive batter with a T20I strike rate of 148.79.

He is capable of taking down any pace attack in the powerplay and should make for a good pick in your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Harry Brook (7 matches, 163 runs, Average: 23.28)

Harry Brook has largely underwhelmed with the bat this season for the Sunrisers. Brook has 163 runs in seven matches at an average of 23.28. However, the Englishman does have a hundred to his credit and has the ability to score quick runs consistently.

With Brook due for a big score, he is a fine addition to your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Axar Patel (7 matches, 161 runs, 6 wickets)

Axar Patel was the player of the match in the reverse fixture, scoring 34 runs and picking up two wickets. Axar has been brilliant with both the bat and ball in IPL 2023 with 161 runs and six wickets in seven IPL 2023 matches, adding some much-needed balance to the side.

Given the conditions on offer and his form, Axar is a must-have in your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Mayank Markande (5 matches, 8 wickets, Average: 16.75)

Mayank Markande has been brilliant with the ball as SRH's top spinner, picking up eight wickets in five matches. Markande is averaging 16.75 on the bowling front and has also been economical.

With the pitch being on the slower side, Markande could be a good addition to your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs SRH match captain and vice-captain choices

Rahul Tripathi

Rahul Tripathi has blown hot and cold this season with 161 runs in seven matches. He has one fifty to his name but has not been at his usual best so far. Tripathi is a decent player of spin and is capable of scoring big runs at a healthy strike rate.

Given his experience and ability, Tripathi is a good pick as captain or vice-captain for your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

David Warner

David Warner is one of the leading run-scorers in the competition this season, scoring 306 runs in seven matches. Although he is striking at around 120, Warner has four fifties to his credit.

With Warner looking in brilliant touch in his last outing in Delhi, he is a brilliant captaincy pick for your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Rahul Tripathi 161 runs in 7 matches David Warner 306 runs in 7 matches Mayank Markande 8 wickets in 5 matches Anrich Nortje 6 wickets in 6 matches Harry Brook 163 runs in 7 matches

DC vs SRH match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 40

Anrich Nortje has found his groove in recent matches, picking up four wickets in his last two matches. He has a good record in the IPL with 49 wickets in 36 matches at a strike rate of 16.86.

Given his form, Nortje could be a fine differential pick for your DC vs SRH Dream11 prediction team.

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt (vc)

Batters: David Warner, Rahul Tripathi (c), Harry Brook

All-rounders: Mitchell Marsh, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Phil Salt

Batters: David Warner (vc), Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abhishek Sharma

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Aiden Markram (c)

Bowlers: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mayank Markande

