DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020 Qualifier 2): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Qualifier 2 in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

DC have been in disappointing form of late, with the only win in their last 6 games coming against the Royal Challengers Bangalore to secure a top-two spot. That victory proved to be invaluable to them, as a humbling at the hands of the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 brought them to this encounter.

The form of most batsmen is a concern, and DC might have to turn to West Indian Shimron Hetmyer to beef up their middle order at the expense of Prithvi Shaw. Daniel Sams, who has conceded runs aplenty over the last two games, is likely to be left out as Shreyas Iyer's side attempt to reach their first-ever IPL final.

SRH, on the other hand, are on a 4-match winning streak. Their most recent game saw them edge the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thrilling Eliminator, with Kane Williamson and Jason Holder holding their nerve in a last-over run-chase.

SRH's bowling attack has delivered the goods despite the injury to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and they look solid on paper heading into this clash. Rashid Khan is the biggest threat as always, and while Sandeep Sharma has been potent in the powerplay, T Natarajan has excelled at the death.

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

#3 Jason Holder (SRH)

Holder has contributed with both bat and ball in IPL 2020

Signed as an injury replacement for Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder has taken IPL 2020 by storm.

The West Indian has provided regular breakthroughs throughout the innings, and is the team's third-highest wicket-taker with 13 scalps. Against a DC top order that has been woefully out of form, he could easily provide a couple of breakthroughs with the new ball.

Holder has also added great depth to an SRH middle order that looked threadbare at the start of the tournament, and has chipped in with calm, match-winning cameos in run-chases. The 29-year-old's performances have been too consistent and valuable to the team's cause to ignore.

Holder is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Dhawan is DC's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020

The leading run-scorer for DC in IPL 2020, Shikhar Dhawan has failed to produce the goods consistently of late. With a fifty interspersing three ducks in his last 4 games, the southpaw has failed to kick on from the form that saw him become the first player to register back-to-back centuries in the IPL.

Dhawan sounded confident ahead of DC's Qualifier 1 clash against the Mumbai Indians, but an almost unplayable yorker found its way past his defences to rattle the stumps. He will know that he needs to support captain Shreyas Iyer if DC are to make their first-ever IPL final, and he'll be keen on showing his former side what they're missing out on.

Dhawan is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the DC vs SRH IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.

#1 David Warner (SRH)

Warner copped a rough decision in his previous IPL 2020 game

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign in which he didn't seem confident enough to play his shots, David Warner has turned things around spectacularly. With 546 runs this year, the captain is comfortably SRH's leading run-scorer, and his turnaround in form has coincided with the team's winning streak.

Warner was unlucky to be on the wrong end of a tough decision in his previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, and he should be back amongst the runs soon. It was not long ago that he launched a stunning assault on Kagiso Rabada and co. to help his team cruise to an 88-run win.

Up against a favourable opposition, Warner is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your DC v SRH Dream11 team for the IPL 2020 Qualifier 2.