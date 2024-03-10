DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s WPL 2024 match – March 10, 2024

On Sunday, March 10, Delhi Capitals Women (DEL-W) will square off with Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (BAN-W) in the 17th match of WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Delhi Capitals are looking great this season, having won four out of six games. However, they’re coming off a narrow one-run loss against UP Warriors. They moved to the second position in the points table after Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants on Saturday.

On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore have had a mixed campaign so far, winning three games and losing as many. They registered their second win in a row in the previous game against the Giants by 19 runs.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the three players you could pick as the captain and vice-captain for the DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 match.

#3 Smriti Mandhana (BAN-W) - 9.0 credits

Smriti Mandhana in action during net session (Credits: X / RCBTweets)

Smriti Mandhana has been in fine form recently, scoring 243 runs in six matches at an average of 40.5. She has scored two fifties in the last four games, including a 74-run knock against the Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Mandhana will be keen to recreate a similar knock in the upcoming DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 match.

#2 Marizanne Kapp (DEL-W) - 9.0 credits

Marizanne Kapp winning the PoTM (Credits: X / DelhiCapitals)

Marizanne Kapp has been sensational with her all-round performances. She has bagged eight wickets in four games, including best figures of 3/5 this season. She has also scored 59 runs in three innings, striking at 159.45. Kapp was also awarded the Player of the Match against RCB for her 32 off 16 and 2/35. Despite being benched in the previous match, she is expected to come back in the upcoming game. So, selecting her as the captain/vice-captain in your DEL-W vs BAN-W Dream11 team would be wise.

#1 Meg Lanning (DEL-W) - 9.0 credits

Meg Lanning in action against UP Warriorz (Credits: X / DelhiCapitals)

Meg Lanning is the orange cap holder with 261 runs in her account. She smashed her fourth half-century, third consecutive, in the previous game against UP Warriorz. However, she had underperformed against RCB during the Bengaluru leg but will look to bounce back in her home ground and prove to be lethal.

