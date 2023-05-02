GT vs DC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – May 2nd, 2023

The defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) will be taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 44th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will play host to this encounter.

The Titans have won three games on the trot, with their recent win coming against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowlers restricted the Knight Riders to 179/7. The batters then stepped up and chased down the total in the 18th over with seven wickets in hand.

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game. The bowlers struggled as the Sunrisers posted 197 on the board. The batters tried hard but finished their innings on 188/6 to lose the game by nine runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GT vs DC game.

#3 Mitchell Marsh (DC) - 8.5 credits

Mitchell Marsh in action for the Capitals (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Mitchell Marsh starred with both bat and ball in DC’s last game against the Sunrisers. He picked up four wickets, giving away only 27 runs in his four overs, which included one maiden. He contributed with the bat as he scored 63 off just 39 balls, which included six maximums and a four.

Marsh has found form and will hold the key for the Capitals going ahead in the competition. He has picked up seven wickets so far and you can rely him to fetch you points with both bat and ball in the upcoming GT vs DC clash.

#2 Vijay Shankar (GT) - 7 credits

Vijay Shankar has been very good for the Titans (Image Courtesy:IPL T20)

Vijay Shankar of Gujarat Titans was fantastic in their win over Kolkata Knight Riders. Chasing 180, Shankar walked out to bat at four and played a blinder of an innings. He scored 51* off just 24 balls to guide his side across the line with 13 balls to spare. He hit five sixes and two fours to seal the chase in a grand fashion.

Shankar has been in fine touch in this year’s IPL. He has scored 199 runs in six games at an average of 49.75. He is striking at 165.83 and will look to contribute in the GT vs DC game.

#1 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9 credits

Shubman Gill has been in rich form in for the Titans (Image Courtesy: Twitter/IPL)

Gujarat Titans’ opener Shubman Gill has been in rich form with the bat in the last few months. He played beautifully against the Knight Riders in their last game. He scored 49 off 35 balls which laid the foundation for them to chase down 180 comfortably.

Gill has been a mainstay of the Titans’ batting lineup. He has already scored 333 runs in eight games at an impressive average of 41.62 and is the team's leading run-scorer. He is a player to look forward to in the GT vs DC clash on Tuesday.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GT vs DC Dream11 contest? Vijay Shankar Shubman Gill 0 votes