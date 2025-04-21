GT vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: 3 differentials you can pick for today’s IPL match – April 21, 2025

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) go up against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the 39th match of IPL 2025 on Monday, April 21, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Knight Riders return to action after a much-needed 6-day break after an incomprehensible 16-run defeat against the Punjab Kings, chasing down a modest target of 112. With three wins in their first seven games, KKR needs to gain some momentum immediately if they want to harbor chances of making the playoffs, and a win tonight would be a great start.

However, it's easier said than done against a high-flying GT side that has recorded five wins in seven matches. They come into this match full of confidence after completing a tricky run chase against the equally in-form Delhi Capitals.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials who could do well in this crunch fixture.

The fiery pace of Anrich Nortje could be a tricky proposition for the GT batters to deal with tonight. The Proteas pacer made his return from injury in KKR's previous outing against PBKS and gave a decent account of himself, picking up the wicket of the dangerous Nehal Wadhera.

While he tends to be expensive at times, Nortje is a deadly wicket-taker, as most high-pace bowlers are. He appears to have the edge over Shubman Gill, dismissing him four times in T20 cricket, and could also be a handful for the relatively untested GT middle order to deal with.

He's definitely an interesting Dream11 differential to consider for this match.

Sai Kishore is GT's 2nd-highest wicket-taker this season.

Despite being the team's second-highest wicket-taker, GT's usage of Sai Kishore has been baffling to say the least. The left-arm spinner has picked up 11 wickets at a terrific bowling average of 16.09 and is 6th on the Purple Cap leaderboard coming into this game, but he bowled only one over in GT's last outing against DC.

The uncertainty in his completing his full quota of overs might have caused his Dream11 ownership levels, but Sai Kishore remains an exciting option.

He's more likely to bowl four overs tonight on a spin-friendly surface, and his brave and attacking bowling style makes him one of the leading candidates to finish as GT's highest wicket-taker, especially given KKR's misgivings against spin this season.

He should be a strong Dream11 differential for this match.

One of the most expensive buys of the IPL 2025 auction, Venkatesh Iyer, is one player who has come under constant scrutiny this season. KKR shelled out ₹23.75 Crores to secure his services, but so far, he has had a middling campaign at best.

Venkatesh's best knocks this season both came at the Eden Gardens, and he'll hope that returning to his home ground helps him regain his form. Iyer is a pretty comfortable player of pace bowling, and has also fared decently against Rashid Khan.

On what should be a batter-friendly surface, an accomplished batter like Venkatesh Iyer has the potential to score big on Dream11, making him an intriguing differential.

