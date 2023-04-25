GT vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2023 match - April 25th, 2023  

Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Tuesday, April 25. The GT vs MI match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The Titans, led by Hardik Pandya, are placed fourth in the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.212. They have a great chance of displacing Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the top of the table if they win their next match.

MI, on the other hand, will go into the match after losing to the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 13 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for GT vs MI. Pick your players wisely.

#3 Cameron Green (MI) – 7.5 credits

Cameron Green leaves the field after a fabulous knock for Mumbai Indian (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Cameron Green has found his mojo in IPL 2023 and should be picked for the GT vs MI match. He has scored 166 runs from six matches at an average of 55.33 and a strike rate of 155.14, with two fifties and a top score of 67 to show for his efforts. Green has also taken five wickets at an economy rate of 9.44.

#2 Hardik Pandya (GT) – 8.5 credits

GT skipper all smiles after scoring a half-century vs LSG (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Hardik Pandya started his IPL 2023 campaign with three low scores but has found his rhythm of late. He should be a must in your fantasy team for the GT vs MI match. Hardik has notched 115 runs from five matches at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 121.05, with one fifty and a top score of 66 to show for his efforts.

#1 Rashid Khan (GT) – 9 credits

Rashid Khan celebrates the wicket of Kyle Mayers (PC: Twitter/IPL)

Rashid Khan has been highly effective for the Titans in IPL 2023 and should be picked for the GT vs MI match. The leg-spinner from Afghanistan has picked up 12 wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.29. Rashid can also fetch you points with the bat as he is more than handy lower down the order.

