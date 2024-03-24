GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for IPL 2024, Match 5

The 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will see Gujarat Titans (GT) squaring off against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 24. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is one of the most hyped matches of IPL 2024 as former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya will now lead Mumbai Indians, replacing fan favorite Rohit Sharma. Titans were last year's runners up as they lost the finals to Chennai Super Kings.

These two sides have locked horns four times, and won 2 matches each. The last match played between these two teams was IPL 2023 Qualifier 2, where a total of 404 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

GT vs MI Match Details

The 5th match of the Indian Premier League 2024 will be played on March 24 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs MI, 5th Match

Date and Time: 24th March 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Pitch Report

The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is a batting paradise, where fans should expect high-scoring matches. Pacers are more useful here than spinners at this venue. The last IPL match played here was between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, where a total of 385 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets in 35 overs.

GT vs MI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)

GT - L W L W W

MI - L W W L W

GT vs MI Probable Playing XI

GT Playing XI

No injury updates

Shubman Gill ©, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Vijay Shankar, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson, Mohit Sharma

MI Playing XI

Surya Kumar Yadav is unlikely to play

Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya ©, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Romario Shepherd, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jasprit Bumrah, Nuwan Thushara

GT vs MI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Wriddhiman Saha

Wriddhiman Saha is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He showed his dominance last season for Gujarat Titans. He has an average of 26 while batting 1st and 40 while batting 2nd. Ishan Kishan is another good wicket-keeper pick for today's match.

Batters

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill is a name that every cricket fan has in their mind as the possible opener option for the T20 World Cup. He has an average of 79 at this venue, which includes three half centuries and as many centuries. Rohit Sharma is another good batter pick who will be looking to dominate this match using the pitch conditions.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya

Azmatullah Omarzai and Hardik Pandya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Mohammad Nabi is another good pick for today's nail-biting match. All three players are not only expected to perform with bat, but also show their dominance with bowling at this venue.

Bowlers

Rashid Khan

The top bowler pick for today's Dream11 team is Rashid Khan. He has taken 20 wickets in 14 head-to-head matches and his highest score of 79 was against Mumbai Indians. Jasprit Bumrah is another good bowler pick for today's nail-biting match.

GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill loves playing at this venue. He has an average of 79 at this venue and average of 37 against Mumbai Indians. This makes him the top captaincy option.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya will be curious to showcase his talent and make a strong comeback for Mumbai Indians. Since he is leading the team, he is expected to bowl around 3-4 overs and bat in the middle order. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 340 runs in 16 matches at this venue.

5 Must-Picks for GT vs MI, 5th Match

Hardik Pandya

Shubman Gill

Azmatullah Omarzai

Rashid Khan

Rohit Sharma

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or top-order all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: I Kishan, W Saha

Batters: R Sharma, S Gill (c), K Williamson, S Sudharsan, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya (vc), A Omarzai

Bowlers: R Khan, J Bumrah

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: W Saha

Batters: R Sharma, S Gill, K Williamson, T Varma

All-rounders: H Pandya (c), A Omarzai (vc)

Bowlers: R Khan, J Bumrah, G Coetzee, M Sharma