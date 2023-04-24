GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Match 35

The 35th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 prediction.

After a slow start to their IPL campaign, the Mumbai Indians have found some form with three wins in their last four matches. Although they come into the fixture on the back of a tough loss at the hands of the Punjab Kings, MI's star-studded batting unit holds them in high regard.

The Gujarat Titans, meanwhile, have a well-balanced side that have won four out of their six matches so far. Although they don't have the best record at home, GT will start as the favorites, with Rashid Khan and Hardik Pandya at the helm.

All in all, a cracking contest is on the cards between Mumbai and Gujarat in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Match 35

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the 35th match of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, April 25. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Match 35

Date and Time: April 25th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Match 35

The pitch in Ahmedabad has been a high-scoring one, with the average first-innings score being 186. While pacers have impressed the most, spinners and Rashid Khan, in particular, have also received help off the surface. Chasing has been the norm at this venue, with all three matches being won by the sides batting second.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 186

2nd-innings score: 187

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 0

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

GT vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudharsan/Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little/Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar/Arshad Khan.

GT vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (6 matches, 170 runs, Average: 28.33)

Ishan Kishan has had his moments in the IPL this season, scoring 170 runs in six matches. He is averaging 28.33 with the bat and has a strike rate in excess of 125.

With Kishan being a decent player of pace and spin, he is a good addition to your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (6 matches, 228 runs, Average: 38.00)

Shubman Gill is the Gujarat Titans' leading run-scorer with 228 runs in six matches. He has a batting average of 38 this season with a couple of fifties to his name as well.

With Shubman having a terrific record in Ahmedabad, he is a fine pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (6 matches, 166 runs, 5 wickets)

Cameron Green is slowly finding his feet with the bat for the Mumbai Indians, scoring 166 runs in six matches. He comes into the game on the back of two fifties batting at No. 3.

With Green also adding value with the ball, he is another good pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (6 matches, 12 wickets, Average: 16.58)

Rashid Khan is one of the best bowlers in this format and for good reason. He has 12 wickets in six matches at an average of 16.58. With Rashid capable of scoring quick runs down the order as well, he is a must-have in your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has also found his groove of late, playing a couple of 40-plus knocks in his last three matches. He is one of the most explosive batters in the world with an IPL strike rate of 137.94.

Given his ability to play both pace and spin well, Surya can be backed as a captaincy pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is another Indian international who is slowly finding his form of late. He comes into the game on the back of a 50-ball 66 against the Lucknow Super Giants, holding him in good stead.

With Hardik likely to bowl with the new ball as well, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 228 runs in 6 matches Tilak Varma 217 runs in 6 matches Suryakumar Yadav 123 runs in 6 matches Rashid Khan 12 wickets in 6 matches Piyush Chawla 9 wickets in 6 matches

GT vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Match 35

Tilak Varma has been the most impressive batter in the Mumbai Indians set-up this season. He has 217 runs in six matches at a strike rate of 156.12. With Tilak looking solid against both pace and spin, he could be used as an enforcer by the Mumbai Indians. Given his recent form, Tilak could be a fine differential pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya (c), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Jofra Archer

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav (vc), Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Alzarri Joseph, Rashid Khan, Jason Behrendorff

