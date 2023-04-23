3 cricketers who have let their team down in IPL 2023

We have almost reached the halfway point of the IPL 2023 season and the ten franchises have treated fans to some exhilarating action. Some of the biggest names in world cricket have put in stunning performances, much to the delight of their respective teams.

However, there are also a few players who haven't lived up to expectations and their disappointing performances have hurt their teams' fortunes.

Here's a look at three such cricketers who have let their teams down in IPL 2023:

#1 Mayank Agarwal (SRH)

Agarwal's poor run so far has led to calls for his axing

Mayank Agarwal was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad at the player auction in December for a huge sum of 8.25 crores. However, he has failed to justify the price tag with just 115 runs in six innings this season. Agarwal has a dismal average of 19.17 and a strike rate of only 106.48.

Agarwal's highest score this season was 48, which he scored against the Mumbai Indians, but this knock attracted a lot of criticism as he consumed 41 deliveries in the process. SRH subsequently lost the game and many blamed his sluggish innings for the same.

SRH have used Agarwal in different positions in the hopes of improving his performances, but to no avail. Given his poor start to the season, fans have called for the 32-year-old to be dropped from the playing 11.

#2 Shardul Thakur (KKR)

Shardul Thakur was transferred from the Delhi Capitals to the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2023 season.

Thakur has been smashed to all parts of the ground by batters this season. In five matches, he has picked up only two wickets and conceded runs at an economy rate of 11.58. He has conceded more than 10 runs per over in four of the five games.

Thakur has been decent with the bat, but was still dropped for KKR's match against DC on Sunday, April 23. KKR would have expected a better showing from Thakur, for whom they paid a hefty sum of 10.75 crores.

Thakur should make a return to the team at some point in the IPL 2023 season and will hope to repay the faith that the Knight Riders have shown in him.

#3 Deepak Hooda (LSG)

Thanks to his performances in IPL 2022, Deepak Hooda earned a national team call-up and even delivered some good performances for India. He was expected to shoulder the responsibility of LSG's middle order in IPL 2023, but his batting hasn't been convincing.

Hooda has scored only 41 runs in seven games this season at a disappointing strike rate of 80.39. LSG will hope for an improved showing from their experienced batter in the second half of IPL 2023.

