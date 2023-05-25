GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

The second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Gujarat Titans (GT) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, May 26. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GT vs MI Dream11 prediction.

Gujarat Titans faltered in the first Qualifier against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), despite a decent bowling performance. The Titans, however, were one of the top sides in the league phase, with the likes of Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami impressing in home conditions in particular.

As for Mumbai Indians, they are on a roll, beating the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by a big margin in the Eliminator. Their batting unit will hold the key, with the duo of Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green in sublime form.

With both teams eyeing a place in the IPL 2023 Final, another cracking game beckons in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Match Details, IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians will lock horns in the second Qualifier of IPL 2023 in Ahmedabad on Friday. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GT vs MI, IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

Date and Time: May 26th, 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Broadcast: Star Sports Network

GT vs MI pitch report for IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

The pitch in Ahmedabad is a good one to bat on, with the average first-innings score reading 187 this season. There has been ample help on offer for the pacers, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar picking up a fifer in the previous game in Ahmedabad. As many as five wickets fell in the powerplay phase across both innings in the previous game. Both teams will ideally look to bat first and make good use of the conditions up front upon winning the toss.

Record in IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1st-innings score: 187

2nd-innings score: 166

Matches won by the team batting 1st: 4

Matches won by the team batting 2nd: 3

GT vs MI probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gujarat Titans injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Gujarat Titans.

Gujarat Titans probable playing 11

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Josh Little/Alzarri Joseph, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians probable playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Piyush Chawla, Chris Jordan, Jason Behrendorff and Aakash Madhwal.

GT vs MI Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ishan Kishan (15 matches, 454 runs, Average: 30.27)

Ishan Kishan has been in decent form for the Mumbai Indians this season, scoring 454 runs in 15 matches. He is averaging 30.27 with a strike rate in excess of 125 at the top of the order.

Given his ability to score big runs, Kishan is a top pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Shubman Gill (15 matches, 722 runs, Average: 55.54)

Shubman Gill has been the talk of the town with 722 runs in 15 matches at an average of 55.54. Gill, who has two hundreds in his last three matches, has a brilliant record in Ahmedabad as well.

With Gill in brilliant form coming into this game, he is a must-have in your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Cameron Green (15 matches, 422 runs, 6 wickets)

Cameron Green has had a brilliant debut season, scoring 422 runs and picking up six wickets in 15 matches. He has impressed in his last couple of outings, including a hundred against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

With Green likely to play a role with the ball as well, he is a good addition to your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Rashid Khan (15 matches, 25 wickets, Average: 19.00)

Rashid Khan is amongst the top wicket-takers in the IPL this season, picking up 25 wickets in just 15 matches. While he is averaging 19 with the ball, Rashid also has a batting strike rate of 223.21 this season, the best for any batter with over 100 runs.

Given his all-round skill set and record against Mumbai, Rashid is another must-have in your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs MI match captain and vice-captain choices

Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav has been Mumbai Indians' best batter this season. He has 544 runs in 15 matches with a strike rate of 183.78.

With Suryakumar also scoring a hundred against the Gujarat Titans earlier in the season, he is a fine choice as captain or vice-captain for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

David Miller

David Miller has had his moments in the IPL this season. He has 259 runs in 14 matches at an average of 32.38. He is also striking at 145.51 and has come up with impactful knocks in the death overs.

With Miller due for a big innings and likely to be used as a floater, he is a viable captaincy pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Shubman Gill 722 runs in 15 matches Ishan Kishan 454 runs in 15 matches Suryakumar Yadav 544 runs in 15 matches Rashid Khan 25 wickets in 15 matches Piyush Chawla 21 wickets in 15 matches

GT vs MI match expert tips for IPL 2023, Qualifier 2

Akash Madhwal was the star of the show in Mumbai's Eliminator win against the Super Giants. He had figures of 5 for 5, impressing across all phases of an innings.

With Madhwal picking up 13 wickets in seven matches so far, he could be a decent pick for your GT vs MI Dream11 prediction team.

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Cameron Green

Bowlers: Piyush Chawla, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Akash Madhwal

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GT vs MI Dream11 Prediction Team - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rohit Sharma (c)

All-rounder: Hardik Pandya (vc)

Bowlers: Jason Behrendorff, Mohammed Shami, Rashid Khan, Akash Madhwal

