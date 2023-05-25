2 former RCB net bowlers who became superstars for other IPL teams

IPL is the number one T20 league on the planet and a lot of cricketers dream to earn a contract from the teams in this league. Over the last few seasons, the teams have even opted to sign some of the unsold players as net bowlers and backup options in case of injuries to main players.

By working as net bowlers, the unsold players receive an opportunity to be instantly available for a franchise as a replacement. On top of that, the bowlers get a chance to bowl against the world's best batters in the nets, which eventually helps improve their bowling as well.

The best example is Mohit Sharma, who was a support bowler for the Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Sharma, a former IPL Purple Cap winner and India's 2015 World Cup squad member, worked hard in the nets, improved his bowling, and eventually earned a contract from GT in IPL 2023.

This year, Mohit Sharma is one of the top wicket-takers for the Gujarat Titans. He has played a major role in their journey to the playoffs, and if he continues in the same vein, he can even return to the international arena.

Like Gujarat Titans signed Mohit Sharma, a couple of other net bowlers have also earned contracts from IPL teams. While Mohit worked with GT before joining the main squad, here's a list of two such bowlers who helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the nets. They joined another franchise later on and became superstars of the league.

#1 Akash Madhwal was a support bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021

Akash Madhwal is now a big star with the Mumbai Indians [Image: IPL Twitter]

Not many fans would know that Mumbai Indians' newest star, Akash Madhwal, was with the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League. He bowled against the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the nets. Speaking with RCB in an exclusive chat, Madhwal had said:

"We used to always feel that we will go there and play in the IPL. It is kind of similar. We are living the dream here.”

While Madhwal did not receive an opportunity to play for RCB in 2021, he joined Mumbai Indians as a replacement in 2022. He established himself as the team's top Indian pacer in 2023. In the Eliminator against LSG, Madhwal bowled a spell of 5/5 and won the Player of the Match award.

#2 Chetan Sakariya was a net bowler for RCB in 2020

Chetan Sakariya joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore as a support bowler for the 2020 season in the UAE. Sakariya worked hard in the nets and then impressed while playing for Saurashtra in domestic cricket, leading to a contract from the Rajasthan Royals.

Sakariya impressed straightaway for RR, bagging 14 wickets in 14 matches. The left-arm pacer soon earned a call-up to the national team and even made his ODI and T20I debuts against Sri Lanka. He is currently a member of the Delhi Capitals team.

