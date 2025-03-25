GT vs PBKS Dream11 Prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL match – March 25, 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) face off in Match 5 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, March 25, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Both teams had a forgettable season last time around, with the Titans finishing eighth in the points table, while Kings were in the ninth position. However, both sides looked satisfied with their performance at the auction, and it'll be interesting to see how these two new-look lineups stack up in the first match of their season.

We were already treated to a thrilling encounter last night between DC and LSG, and given the history between these two teams, another nail-biter is on the cards. Let's now look at three players who could be ideal Dream11 captaincy picks.

#3 Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT)

Elegant left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan was one of GT's main retentions prior to the IPL 2025 Auction. The southpaw was GT's highest run-scorer last season, scoring 527 runs at an average of 47.91 and a strike rate of 141.29, opening the batting alongside Shubman Gill.

This time around, he's set to bat in his preferred position at No.3 and will have a crucial role to play in this match. Sudharsan will be key for GT in taking on Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs, with his left-handedness also negating the angle that Marco Jansen and Arshdeep Singh will generate.

Sudharsan has scored 603 runs at an average of 54.8 and a strike rate of 154.2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Based on those numbers alone, he's quite a deserving Dream11 captaincy choice for this match.

#2 Shreyas Iyer (BAT) (PBKS)

Can Shreyas Iyer win back-to-back IPL titles?

The Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer will undoubtedly make a solid Dream11 captaincy choice in this match. Expected to be the rock and the anchor of this PBKS batting lineup at No.3, Shreyas comes into this tournament in great form, but also has the burden of a hefty price tag weighing on him.

Shreyas was arguably India's most important batter in their recent Champions Trophy triumph and looked confident against pacers and spinners alike. He also enjoys playing at the Narendra Modi Stadium, and in his only innings at this venue in T20 cricket, he smashed a 24-ball 57*.

Given his batting position and form, Iyer has all the ingredients to make some big scores this season, and is a quality Dream11 captaincy choice for this one.

#1 Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT)

After a disappointing IPL 2024 by his standards, Shubman Gill will look to make a comeback this time around.

The 25-year-old loves batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium more than any other batter in the world right now, and his pristine form in limited-overs cricket coming into this match bodes well for his season ahead. In 19 T20 innings at the venue, Gill has smashed 1,079 runs at an average of 71.9 and a strike rate of 163.2.

His high boundary % in the powerplay means that he needs only a few balls to register a sizeable Dream11 haul, and that makes him a very strong captaincy option.

